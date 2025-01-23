ACC college extends offer to NFL legend Charles Woodson's son

Former NFL player Charles Woodson had an outstanding NFL career that spanned from 1998 to 2015. His accolades include being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009, winning the Super Bowl in 2011 with the Green Bay Packers, and being named First-Team All-Pro four times. His career earned him an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Fans have been celebrating him for years, but now they have the opportunity to cheer for his son, Charles Woodson Jr, who is a high school wide receiver and defensive back. He is part of the Class of 2027 and is expected to be highly recruited. He received an offer from a big ACC school, Syracuse. He announced it via X on Wednesday.

"Blessed to receive my first P4 offer from the university of Syracuse!!"

Woodson Jr. recently finished his second season at Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Florida. As a result, he still has two years left in high school before he joins a college team. In 2024, he finished the season with 53 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception.

Charles Woodson Jr. also reportedly has an offer from Delaware. However, receiving an offer from an ACC school that finished the season in the AP Top 25 is a big deal for his recruitment prospects. Woodson Jr. is unranked as a prospect by both 247Sports and On3.

Charles Woodson Jr. is not the only NFL legend's son to be recruited in the Class of 2027

Charles Woodson Jr. getting recruited by an ACC school is a big deal, but he is not the only NFL legend who has a son in the Class of 2027. Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers also had his son earn offers in January. Rivers was named to the Pro Bowl eight times in his career and was the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2013.

His son Gunner is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in his class, and he received an offer from Auburn earlier in January. This past season, he completed 267 of 424 passes for 3947 yards and 36 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions.

Like Woodson Jr., Gunner Rivers only just completed his sophomore year in high school. As a result, he still has two years of high school left before he can start his college career.

