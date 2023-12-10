Does Charles Woodson have kids? Raiders legend's family explored

In 18 seasons as an NFL cornerback, Charles Woodson played for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

He was named the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year, the 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year, the 2015 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and was also part of the Packers side that won Super Bowl XLV. In August 2021, he was elected as a first ballot member into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At Michigan, where he played collegiate football, Woodson became the first defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. As a junior, he was also the 1997 national champion.

Woodson is happily married to April Dixon Woodson, with whom he has two sons. Charles Jr., his first son, is 14, while the other, Chase Woodson, is 12.

In 2021, Woodson tweeted a proud video of his youngest boy, Chase, breaking out into some impressive skills during a youth flag football game.

Charles Woodson's NFL timeline

Charles Woodson was well-known from his college football days before entering the NFL, where he developed into one of the most formidable defensive backs in history.

Woodson beat competition from Tennessee's Peyton Manning in 1997 to become the third player from Michigan to take home the Heisman Trophy. Following three outstanding seasons in college, Woodson entered the draft.

He was chosen fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He would go on to become one of the competition's finest defenders for the next 18 seasons.

In 1998, Woodson was named the NFL Rookie of the Year. He also made nine Pro Bowls and four All-Pro First-Team selections. In two seasons (2009 and 2011), he was the No. 1 in the league in interceptions and was selected to the NFL's all-decade team for the 2000s. In 2010, he won a Super Bowl while with the Green Bay Packers.

After the 2015 season, Woodson hung up his cleats. During his stellar career, he racked up 155 passes defensed, 65 interceptions, 33 forced fumbles, 20 sacks and 13 defensive touchdowns.

What is Charles Woodson doing after his NFL career?

Charles Woodson first appeared as an analyst on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown upon his NFL retirement, a position he held until 2018 before becoming an analyst for Fox Sports' college football coverage.

Apart from working as an analyst, Woodson started his own wine brand and dabbled in winemaking, finding success in a different market.

Additionally, Woodson has taken a proactive role in a number of charitable endeavors. He founded the Charles Woodson Foundation with the goal of empowering kids via education and literacy initiatives, as he's a strong advocate for early literacy.