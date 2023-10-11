ACC expansion faces costly split as UNC football, FSU and Clemson look for new homes before 2036 media deal runs out in latest conference realignment

The ACC could face a costly split as three schools look to leave the conference.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has a media rights deal running through 2036, which disappoints some schools due to its length. However, the ACC has added Stanford, Cal and SMU for next season, bringing the conference more revenue.

But, even with that, according to CFB reporter Jim Williams, the ACC could be in talks to buy out FSU, UNC and Clemson. The three teams have voiced their displeasure with the conference, and the ACC believes parting ways would be the best thing for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

"The ACC might be willing come to a deal with FSU, UNC and Clemson (and maybe one or two others) for buyout before the 2036 media deal runs out. It will be costly, but they also feel the fighting hurts the ACC brand.

That is why they are exploring expansion candidates and will run the list past ESPN before any deals are done. This is not going to happen soon but perhaps in time for the next B1G and SEC TV deals. They are not going to be the Pac 12 and get cherry-picked, an ACC rep told me," read Jim Williams' tweet.

Although Florida State, North Carolina and Clemson are the three significant schools in the ACC, the conference believes letting them go is for the best. If these three remain unhappy with the ACC, the conference fears becoming the Pac-12 and losing all their schools.

Why are FSU, Clemson and UNC unhappy with the ACC?

Florida State, Clemson and UNC are unhappy with the ACC for revenue sharing.

The above three schools bring in the most money. However, FSU President Rick McCullough believes the ACC needs to revise its revenue distribution.

“We are not satisfied with our current situation. We love the ACC and our partners at ESPN. Our goal would be to stay in the ACC, but staying in the ACC under the current situation makes it hard for us to figure out how to remain competitive unless there is a major change in the revenue distribution. That has not happened,” said FSU President Rick McCullough.

Clemson and UNC have also agreed with FSU on the revenue distribution. Also, all three schools voted no to adding Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC.

If the three schools are bought out of the ACC, what conferences they join is to be seen.