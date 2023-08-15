FSU leaving ACC might face plenty of obstacles; CFB insider drops a major setback to the conference realignment move

FSU may not have a choice but to stay in the ACC, as per the latest reports.

The college football world has seen plenty of expansion and realignment, and the ACC has sat on the sidelines quietly. The conference was reportedly interested in adding Stanford and California from the Pac-12, but that has yet to come to fruition.

Since then, the talks of Florida State and even Clemson leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference have strengthened. But, according to CFB reporter Jim Williams, a key reason why FSU won't depart the ACC is due to its media rights deal.

Williams wrote:

"FSU NOT LEAVING THE ACC"

Jim Williams then quoted Florida State President Richard McCullough saying:

"I believe FSU, at some point, will have to very seriously consider leaving the ACC unless there was a radical change to the revenue distribution."

The Washington-based reporter added that the media deal between the ACC and ESPN is one of the many obstacles Florida State faces in its potential departure.

"In the meantime, FSU has plenty of obstacles in the way of a potential departure, including a media deal between the conference and ESPN through 2036," Williams wrote.

The ACC has a media rights deal with ESPN signed through 2036, and leaving would force the schools to pay a fee. FSU and other ACC members looking to exit may have to stick with the conference for now.

FSU did say its future with ACC is uncertain

Although Jim Williams believes the media rights deal could pose some problems for FSU leaving, the school was clear in venting its frustration with the conference.

FSU president Richard McCullough said the school would explore all of its options as it was unhappy with how the money is divided.

"We love the ACC. We love our partners at ESPN. Our goal would be to stay in the ACC, but staying in the ACC with the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution within the ACC conference itself.

"That has not happened, and those discussions are ongoing and continue to explore that situation," McCullough said.

For now, at least, FSU will still be part of the ACC and look to win its first conference title since 2014.

FSU will open its 2023 college football season on Sept. 3 against LSU. The school will also host the likes of Miami and Syracuse while will go on the road against Florida and Clemson.

