ACC expansion to Pac-12 coast likely drowns as member teams lose interest with each passing day

The Atlantic Coast Conference has not officially announced its ACC expansion with Stanford, SMU and Cal. While that might not seem like a concern to some, each day that it's not announced gives a team that voted yes a chance to change their minds.

College football insider MHver3 on Twitter posted that it's not a great sign if you're in favor of the ACC expansion.

"There's still a fly in the ointment on ACC adding the Calford Express. It's still likely to be completed, but each day passes, the less likely it becomes. Yet another vote was cancelled."

While there are a lot of factors to officially announcing Stanford, Cal and SMU to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the sooner it happens the better it would be.

Teams could get cold feet expanding out of their geographical region and decide if it's not worth it. However, there has been no indication of that happening for this ACC expansion.

What other options are there for ACC expansion?

If the Atlantic Coast Conference is serious about ACC expansion but not 100 percent sold about the three teams, there are other ways they could go. There are some Group of Five conferences that are closer to the central hub of the ACC than Texas and California that would love to join a Power Five conference.

One option would be to pick teams from the Sun Belt Conference to continue expansion. There're a lot of strong teams throughout the conference, but three that would make the most sense would be Coastal Carolina, Marshall and Southern Miss.

The only issue that arises is the fact that SMU, Stanford and Cal were willing to take little to no money for an unknown amount of years to join. We do not know if any other universities would make the same concessions, and that's going to play a huge role. Throughout the offseason, there were rumors about Florida State and Clemson wanting to seek more money and with the concessions by these three schools, that's a possibility.

The ACC media rights deal runs until 2036 and is not an adequate number for the major programs in the conference. With an estimated $55 million in extra profits, the Stanford Cardinal, SMU Mustangs and California Golden Bears are likely going to be the ACC expansion teams over anyone else.