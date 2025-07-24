ACC Media days 2025: Day 3 teams, coaches, players, timings, schedule and more

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 24, 2025 13:29 GMT
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Southern Methodist - Source: Imagn
ACC Media days 2025: Day 3 teams, coaches, players, timings, schedule and more - Source: Imagn

ACC media days continue for its final day on Thursday, July 24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC media days began on July 22.

Ad

Media days is a chance for coaches and players to speak about the upcoming season and help preview the year.

The ACC media days will be streamed on ACC Network Extra, and ACC Network will have exclusive coverage.

ACC media days: Day 3 schedule

ACC media days will end on Thursday, and six teams will meet with the media, including Clemson and North Carolina.

Boston College: 10-10:30 a.m. ET

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • HC Bill O'Brien
  • WR Lewis Bond
  • LB Daveon Crouch
  • DB KP Price
  • OL Logan Taylor

The Boston College Eagles will open the final day of media day as Bill O'Brien is entering his second year as the coach. The Eagles will be a dark-horse team in the ACC.

Virginia Tech: 11-11:30 a.m.

  • HC Brent Pry
  • QB Kyron Drones
  • WR Donavon Greene
  • DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr
  • LB Jaden Keller

The Hokies have the eighth-best odds of winning the ACC. Virginia Tech will be led by QB Kyron Drones, who's back for his third year at Virginia Tech. He played in nine games last season due to some injuries, but he enters this year with a chip on his shoulder.

Ad

Clemson: 12-12:30 p.m.

  • HC Dabo Swinney
  • QB Cade Klubnik
  • DE T.J. Parker
  • WR Antonio Williams
  • DL Peter Woods

The Clemson Tigers are the favorites to win the ACC and have plenty of expectations with Cade Klubnik returning. Klubnik is arguably the best QB in college football entering the season, and the Tigers have expectations of competing for a national title.

Duke: 1-1:30 p.m.

  • HC Manny Diaz
  • QB Darian Mensah
  • OL Brian Parker II
  • CB Chandler Rivers
  • DE Wesley Williams
Ad

The Duke Blue Devils landed Darian Mensah from Tulane in the transfer portal to be their starting QB. Mensah has high expectations to be a top-tier QB in the ACC as the Blue Devils are a dark horse to win the division.

UNC: 2-2:30 p.m.

  • HC Bill Belichick
  • QB Gio Lopez
  • DB Thaddeus Dixon
  • DB Will Hardy
  • WR Jordan Shipp

All eyes will be on North Carolina as Bill Belichick attends his first ACC media days. Due to Belichick's history, UNC has sky-high expectations and the team also landed Gio Lopez in the transfer portal to be their starting QB.

Ad

NC State: 3-3:30 p.m.

  • HC Dave Doeren
  • QB CJ Bailey
  • DT Brandon Cleveland
  • LB Caden Fordham
  • TE Justin Joly

NC State has CJ Bailey returning at quarterback, which will give the Wolfpack a legit chance to compete in the ACC. Bailey had success as a freshman and should take a step up in his sophomore year.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications