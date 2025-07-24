ACC Media days 2025: Day 3 teams, coaches, players, timings, schedule and more

ACC media days continue for its final day on Thursday, July 24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC media days began on July 22.
Media days is a chance for coaches and players to speak about the upcoming season and help preview the year.
The ACC media days will be streamed on ACC Network Extra, and ACC Network will have exclusive coverage.
ACC media days: Day 3 schedule
ACC media days will end on Thursday, and six teams will meet with the media, including Clemson and North Carolina.
Boston College: 10-10:30 a.m. ET
- HC Bill O'Brien
- WR Lewis Bond
- LB Daveon Crouch
- DB KP Price
- OL Logan Taylor
The Boston College Eagles will open the final day of media day as Bill O'Brien is entering his second year as the coach. The Eagles will be a dark-horse team in the ACC.
Virginia Tech: 11-11:30 a.m.
- HC Brent Pry
- QB Kyron Drones
- WR Donavon Greene
- DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr
- LB Jaden Keller
The Hokies have the eighth-best odds of winning the ACC. Virginia Tech will be led by QB Kyron Drones, who's back for his third year at Virginia Tech. He played in nine games last season due to some injuries, but he enters this year with a chip on his shoulder.
Clemson: 12-12:30 p.m.
- HC Dabo Swinney
- QB Cade Klubnik
- DE T.J. Parker
- WR Antonio Williams
- DL Peter Woods
The Clemson Tigers are the favorites to win the ACC and have plenty of expectations with Cade Klubnik returning. Klubnik is arguably the best QB in college football entering the season, and the Tigers have expectations of competing for a national title.
Duke: 1-1:30 p.m.
- HC Manny Diaz
- QB Darian Mensah
- OL Brian Parker II
- CB Chandler Rivers
- DE Wesley Williams
The Duke Blue Devils landed Darian Mensah from Tulane in the transfer portal to be their starting QB. Mensah has high expectations to be a top-tier QB in the ACC as the Blue Devils are a dark horse to win the division.
UNC: 2-2:30 p.m.
- HC Bill Belichick
- QB Gio Lopez
- DB Thaddeus Dixon
- DB Will Hardy
- WR Jordan Shipp
All eyes will be on North Carolina as Bill Belichick attends his first ACC media days. Due to Belichick's history, UNC has sky-high expectations and the team also landed Gio Lopez in the transfer portal to be their starting QB.
NC State: 3-3:30 p.m.
- HC Dave Doeren
- QB CJ Bailey
- DT Brandon Cleveland
- LB Caden Fordham
- TE Justin Joly
NC State has CJ Bailey returning at quarterback, which will give the Wolfpack a legit chance to compete in the ACC. Bailey had success as a freshman and should take a step up in his sophomore year.
