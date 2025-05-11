Adarius Hayes car crash: What happened to the Miami Hurricanes’ LB?

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes is coming off his freshman college season. After appearing in 12 games this past season, he was hoping to take a big jump forward as a sophomore. However, his status for next season is now in doubt because he was involved in a car crash in his hometown of Largo, Florida, with multiple fatalities on Saturday.

Luckily, Adarius Hayes is not among the reported fatalities. The initial report came from insider Andy Slater on X.

"JUST IN: Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was involved in a crash with fatalities today near Tampa, FL. Hayes is not one of the deceased individuals, the Largo police department tells me, but he is hospitalized. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, I’m told."

The indication that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash is good news, as that could make a criminal element more likely. However, it was still a tragic crash. It was proven to be even more tragic when the '10 Tampa Bay' news station reported on X that two children were killed in the crash.

"HEARTBREAKING UPDATE: Police say two children, ages four and 10, were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Largo. Several others were hospitalized."

Police from the Largo Police Department arrived on the scene shortly after the crash. Public information officer Megan Santo confirmed that Hayes was involved in the crash, but did not indicate whether he was driving one of the vehicles. The crash reportedly took place around 1:45 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Santo released a statement after the crash.

"This is an ongoing and active investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time."

Adarius Hayes is looking to have a bigger role on Miami next season

There has not been an indication of the severity of Adarius Hayes' injuries after the car crash on Saturday. However, he is in the hospital, which likely indicates that he has at least suffered some injuries. More news about Hayes' injuries and his involvement in the crash will likely come out in the coming days.

If Hayes is not seriously injured and is not found to be at fault for the crash, he will be looking to earn a bigger role with head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes' defensive line this coming season. As things stand, Hayes sits third on the depth chart at the middle linebacker position.

