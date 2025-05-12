  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Adarius Hayes injury update: Miami LB released from hospital following car crash

Adarius Hayes injury update: Miami LB released from hospital following car crash

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 12, 2025 21:38 GMT
Adarius Hayes injury update: Miami LB released from hospital following car crash
Miami LB Adarius Hayes (Image: GETTY)

Adarius Hayes was involved in a car crash on Saturday. The Miami Hurricanes linebacker was driving a Dodge Durango in Largo, Florida, when it collided with a Kia Soul. Three individuals died as a result of the clash, and two were injured. Hayes was subsequently hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Ad

According to a Monday report on On3 Sports, Adarius Hayes has been released from the hospital. The Miami Hurricanes linebacker will now continue his recovery in an outpatient capacity.

Furthermore, Largo Police stated on Sunday that:

"There weren't signs of impairment with either driver”.

Hence, no criminal charges are in the works at the moment.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Hayes has been involved in a car crash. According to the report:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hayes had been involved in two other crashes in recent memory and had been ticketed on at least seven different occasions. The police alleged he was driving at about 80 mph on US-1 in Miami just a couple of weeks ago, also once with another car on the highway at 90+, and another occasion sideswiped a police vehicle."
Ad

The University of Miami released a statement after learning about the crash:

"We are deeply saddened to learn the crash resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Largo Police, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost."
Ad

What's next for Adarius Hayes?

Adarius Hayes must wait to determine whether he'll be charged for the crash. The unfortunate event led to the death of a 78-year-old woman, a 10-year-old child, and a 4-year-old toddler.

Adarius Hayes is coming off his freshman season, which saw him appear mostly on special teams. In the 2024 college football season, he amassed four tackles and one interception.

Hayes was one of the top-ranked linebackers in the country before he committed to play for Miami.

The Hurricanes ended the 2024 college football season with a 10-3 record. They'll look to improve in the upcoming season. The program has a new quarterback in Carson Beck, as former star quarterback Cam Ward was selected with the No.1 pick of the 2025 draft.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Sikdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications