Adarius Hayes injury update: Miami LB released from hospital following car crash

Adarius Hayes was involved in a car crash on Saturday. The Miami Hurricanes linebacker was driving a Dodge Durango in Largo, Florida, when it collided with a Kia Soul. Three individuals died as a result of the clash, and two were injured. Hayes was subsequently hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Ad

According to a Monday report on On3 Sports, Adarius Hayes has been released from the hospital. The Miami Hurricanes linebacker will now continue his recovery in an outpatient capacity.

Furthermore, Largo Police stated on Sunday that:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There weren't signs of impairment with either driver”.

Hence, no criminal charges are in the works at the moment.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Hayes has been involved in a car crash. According to the report:

Ad

Trending

"Hayes had been involved in two other crashes in recent memory and had been ticketed on at least seven different occasions. The police alleged he was driving at about 80 mph on US-1 in Miami just a couple of weeks ago, also once with another car on the highway at 90+, and another occasion sideswiped a police vehicle."

Ad

The University of Miami released a statement after learning about the crash:

"We are deeply saddened to learn the crash resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Largo Police, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Adarius Hayes?

Adarius Hayes must wait to determine whether he'll be charged for the crash. The unfortunate event led to the death of a 78-year-old woman, a 10-year-old child, and a 4-year-old toddler.

Adarius Hayes is coming off his freshman season, which saw him appear mostly on special teams. In the 2024 college football season, he amassed four tackles and one interception.

Hayes was one of the top-ranked linebackers in the country before he committed to play for Miami.

The Hurricanes ended the 2024 college football season with a 10-3 record. They'll look to improve in the upcoming season. The program has a new quarterback in Carson Beck, as former star quarterback Cam Ward was selected with the No.1 pick of the 2025 draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.