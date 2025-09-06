Addison Ostrenga injury update: What happened to Iowa TE who was carted off to locker room?

Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga was injured in the first quarter of the 2025 Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State on Saturday. After being targeted on a third down, Ostrenga landed hard on his left leg while trying to make a contested catch and appeared to hurt his left leg or foot.

He was unable to walk and was taken off the field on a cart for further evaluation in the locker room.

The injury was confirmed by FOX sidelines reporter Jenny Taft, who noted that it was a lower-body injury and that Addison Ostrenga was taken to the locker room, unable to walk on his left leg. Iowa later announced that he would not return to the game.

HawkeyeReport.com @HawkeyeReport Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga is on crutches on the sidelines. Left foot in a boot.

Before the injury, Addison Ostrenga had not recorded a catch in the game. Last week, he had one catch for eight yards. Over his four seasons with Iowa, Ostrenga has 48 catches for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the injury, Iowa has depth at the tight end position, with five players seeing several snaps in last week’s game, including Hayden Large, D.J. Vonnahme, Zach Ortwerth and Michael Burt.

How Addison Ostrenga’s Iowa has been doing at half time

Iowa’s offense had a hard time early on, going three-and-out on its first possession as Iowa State’s defense held strong. Iowa State took the lead with a 44-yard field goal by Kyle Konrardy, followed by another field goal to make it 6-0 in the first quarter. Iowa’s offense was having trouble, especially running the ball, and Iowa State’s defense continued to play strong.

The Hawkeyes got a break when they recovered a muffed punt by the Cyclones, taking on Iowa State’s 33-yard line. Iowa managed to kick a 31-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 6-3 in the second quarter.

But Iowa State responded when cornerback Jeremiah Cooper intercepted Iowa’s quarterback Mark Gronowski and returned it to the Iowa 18-yard line. Soon after, Iowa State’s tight end Ben Brahmer caught a 2-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 13-3.

Iowa got some help when Iowa State was called for a holding penalty on third down in the red zone, giving the Hawkeyes a fresh set of downs at the 2-yard line. Iowa took advantage, finishing the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by Gronowski to make the score 13-10 just before halftime.

