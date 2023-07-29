After Arizona to Big 12, CFB insider names 2 more Pac-12 schools to become part of the Big 12 expansion: Reports

The Pac-12 may just be crumbling down after it's been reported that Arizona to Big 12 is in the works. This Big 12 expansion has shown that conferences are going to pick each other off to continue growing.

College football insider Greg Swaim has reported that after Arizona to the Big 12, there are two additional teams that are expected to make the jump, too.

With the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies reportedly leaving the Pac-12, the conference continues to lose teams. Their future seems completely bleak, as it could be the end of the Conference of Champions, with every other conference expanding.

Does Arizona to Big 12 mean death knell for Pac-12?

Arizona to Big 12 seems to be happening in the next few days. That means we are getting closer to the end of the Pac-12 as they continue to lose programs.

Over the previous 13 months, the Pac-12 has lost USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in 2024, lost Colorado to the Big 12, and could now lose more pieces while trying to finalize a potential media rights deal.

With Arizona to Big 12 getting close to being finalized, there's not much steam left in the Pac-12 as a conference. They're less than 11 months till their current media rights deal expires, and they have lost arguably their three biggest universities in terms of marketability. The strongest team remaining in the Pac-12 that has not really had many rumors surrounding them is the Utah Utes.

What other programs have the ability to be showcased in a Power Five conference? A lot of these programs could falter to the Group of Five conferences and not do well. The Pac-12 has reached its conclusion, as its media rights deal is not going to be able to support having upper-echelon programs under its umbrella.

Arizona being the next college program to hit the bricks should give Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff a wake-up call that there needs to be something done immediately.

Unfortunately for him, the Conference of Champions has been placed on life support, but rebuilding it or merging could be the only ways to survive. Unrealistic expectations and instability at the top cost the conference the ability to be a serious contender for the top spot in college athletics.