After calling JJ McCarthy the best ever, Jim Harbaugh names his No. 1 draft pick; lauds Aidan Hutchinson's "one-hander" interception

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh didn't mince words after the second-ranked Wolverines posted a 52-10 victory against Minnesota. He declared quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the best in the country.

“There’s no one we’d rather have than J.J. McCarthy,” Harbaugh said.

The junior quarterback has been instrumental for Michigan (6-0).

Switching to talking about the NFL, Harbaugh put the spotlight on defensive standout and ex-Wolverines player Aidan Hutchinson. He reaffirmed his earlier claim that Hutchinson should have been the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft over Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker.

In the aftermath of Hutchinson's stellar interception against Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, Harbaugh didn't hold back in expressing his pride.

“Did you see that interception he made on the screen pass? That one-hander? Wow! So proud of him and the amazing job he's doing,” Harbaugh said.

Reflecting on the impact of Aidan Hutchinson, Harbaugh said:

"I did comment that Aidan Hutchinson should be the No. 1 pick in the draft. Statistics reflect very well, too, in what he's added to the Lions. Darn exciting to be a football fan in Michigan right now.”

Jim Harbaugh would prefer QB J.J. McCarthy over anybody

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh left no room for ambiguity around quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the country's top quarterback.

ESPN's QBR metric backs the claim made by the Michigan Wolverines coach. The metrics show that McCarthy's exceptional 93.6 QBR is the best in the nation. While acknowledging other exceptional quarterbacks, including USC's Caleb Williams, Jim Harbaugh highlighted:

" I made the comment that I thought J.J. was the best quarterback in the country. After the (Minnesota) game I had a chance to watch USC on the flight home. He’s really good, too."

Harbaugh said that J.J. McCarthy has a more balanced part in Michigan's offense, which sets him apart. McCarthy boasts 1,290 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and an impressive 77.6% completion rate. As a dual-threat QB, McCarthy also has 133 yards and three touchdowns rushing.

Jim Harbaugh pointed out that there's no wrong answer when comparing who’s the best quarterback. Discussing the broader Heisman odds, Harbaugh voiced his admiration for McCarthy's playmaking ability and control.

Ranked seventh in Heisman odds as per DraftKings Sportsbook, J.J. McCarthy is certainly a contender. Interestingly, USC's Caleb Williams is ranked second. With much of the season yet to unfold, the quarterback showdown and Heisman race promises thrilling twists and turns.