After Deion Sanders, Asante Samuel doubles down on former NFL star with heated post on X

The large online conversation that began when former cornerback Asante Samuel disagreed with Deion Sanders' take on the “foolish” T-step technique has now escalated into Samuel doubling down on his tirade on former safety Ryan Clark. It all started when Clark defended Sanders by comparing his career to Clark’s on “The Pivot Podcast” on March 29.
“You can have the conversation between Asante and Deion Sanders when you are talking about technique,” Clark said. “But let’s not stat watch Asante. … You were good. … But we put the film on, you get cooked. … Deion Sanders shifted the power of the entire NFL.”
This comment was the seed of another round of online rebuke, wherein Samuel has been criticizing Clark’s takes on his podcast. The latest one came on Monday, where Samuel wrote on X:
“Wake up nincompoop Ryan Clark, you got homework today you need to learn your history. What players reached 30 for 30 success. Tag fool he is clueless out here #ryanclark.”
Asante Samuel compares legacy with Deion Sanders
Asante Samuel has been active on social media, debating analysts like Shannon Sharpe and Ryan Clark about who is the better cornerback: him or Deion Sanders.
When the disagreement between Samuel and Sanders first started, Samuel had shared a stat comparison of their careers on March 22. The sheet said that Sanders made 53 interceptions in 188 games, while Samuel had 51 in just 153 games.
In response, Sharpe said on “Nightcap”:
“Asante, I love you bro. I love you. I think you're phenomenal. But you're not in Time's realm. That's not even close. … Nobody will ever say Asante Samuel and Deion Sanders in the same breath."
Samuel did not take kindly to this comment, replying on “Say What Needs To Be Said”:
“Y'all want me to believe ... he was the greatest cornerback that ever lived and nobody can ever be better than him? Man, get the fu** out of here. ... This ain't about respect. This ain't about big names. I'm simply comparing best seasons.”
When comparing their careers, Deion Sanders has eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro selections, while Asante Samuel has four Pro Bowl trips and one All-Pro distinction, with both winning two Super Bowls.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change