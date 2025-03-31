"Shut ur b**ch a*s up": Former Bucs champ rips Asante Samuel for controversial Ryan Clark take

Ryan Clark had a largely successful NFL career, winning one Super Bowl title and earning one Pro Bowl selection in 13 seasons. The former safety has found even more success in his post-playing career as he has become one of the most popular voices in sports media, appearing on several ESPN shows while serving as a co-host of the thriving "The Pivot Podcast."

On Monday, he faced criticism from former two-time All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel, who claimed that he is biased. The two-time Super Bowl champion shared a video, saying:

"I remember Ryan Clark. I remember you sat right there on that set and praised Jalen Ramsey – yes, Jalen Ramsey – while degrading Trevon Diggs when Trevon Diggs had 10 interceptions and Ramsey only had three or four interceptions that season, I think. But Ramsey gave up 800 yards that season. Trevor Diggs gave up a lot of yards as well. They wasn't too far apart, but Trevon did have 10-plus interceptions.

"Ryan Clark, you tried to make Trevon Diggs look bad because Ramsey was on your show that night – that day – and that wasn't player at all. Right then, I knew the type of person he was, homeboy. ... Trevon Diggs had all these interceptions – gave up a lot of yards – but also did other cornerbacks, but he decided to praise one because he doesn't know nothing about playing cornerback and stats and getting the ball and making turnovers and so on and so forth."

Samuel labeled Clark as a biased individual, leading Antonio Brown to chime in:

"shut ur b**ch a** up..."

Ryan Clark previously called out Asante Samuel over Deion Sanders feud

Asante Samuel had previously taken shots at Deion Sanders, leading Ryan Clark to respond.

The one-time Super Bowl champion tweeted last week:

"Asante Samuel was a very good football player, but there is no Hall of 'Very Good'. He can have all the technique conversations he wants with Deion Sanders, but do not throw rocks at Tanks. You can pull up all the stats you want, but who’s the better of these two should not be a conversation.

"Both men are far better than me, but @DeionSanders is in different stratosphere from everyone. He’s the reason people wore 21, he manifested the term 'lockdown corner', & shifted the power in the NFL simply by changing jerseys. Channing likes to say that, he loves when 'Lions' go at one another, but there’s only 1 'Lion King'."

Samuel had previously taken shots at Sanders over the T-step technique. Clark has yet to respond to the comments from the two-time All-Pro.

