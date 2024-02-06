After Jim Harbaugh's departure, former Michigan HC's son gets linked to Seattle Seahawks as potential special teams coordinator: Reports

The Harbaugh family has produced some of the best coaches in both college football and the NFL. Jim Harbaugh, who led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship this year, has returned to the NFL as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jim's brother, John Harbaugh, has been the coach of the Baltimore Ravens since 2008. John won Super Bowl XLVII against his brother and has led the Ravens to the AFC Championship game this year.

Coaching runs in the family, and this can be seen with Jim's son, Jay Harbaugh. Jay served under his father as a special teams coach for the Wolverines. It was then assumed that Jim would bring Jay over to the Chargers with him.

However, it has been revealed today that he may be coaching in the NFL, but not for either his father's or uncle's teams. According to SI.com's Albert Breer, the Seahawks are working on bringing Jay on board.

If the reports are true, this will be the first time that Jay has not worked with a family member since his time as an undergraduate assistant at Oregon State.

Who will Jay Harbaugh be joining in Seattle?

Harbaugh will be joining new Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald, who has replaced long-time coach Pete Caroll in Seattle.

From 2014–2020, McDonald was part of John Harbaugh's defensive staff at the Baltimore Ravens. He returned to the Ravens in 2022 to serve as the team's defensive coordinator.

In his season away from Baltimore, McDonald was the defensive coordinator at Michigan, serving under Jim Harbaugh and working with Jay Harbaugh during the 2021 season.

McDonald has been connected to all three Harbaughs constantly throughout the last 10 years. It is not a surprise that he wants Jay Harbaugh in the organization.

Harbaugh is a figure that he knows and trusts and he will be a good addition to the backroom staff to help the Seahawks return to winning ways with the new coach.

