After Pac-12 collapse, Big 12 - ACC merger becomes realistic possibility as P5 powerhouses plan major scheduling and branding opportunities: Reports

With the shifting of conference realignment, leagues are coming together like the potential Big 12 - ACC merger.

College football insider "MHver3" on X posted the following about a Big 12 - ACC merger that's in the works:

"B12/ACC exploring scheduling partnership, branding opportunities, and jointly sponsoring a consulting firm to give them a detailed report on valuations/options for a merger."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

That would be a great combination as they try to team up against the bigger conferences of the Southeastern and Big Ten Conferences in 2024.

It's not the first time the ACC has tried something like this, as in 2021, they aligned with the Big Ten and Pac-12 to create a collaborative effort.

How does a Big 12 - ACC merger make sense for each conference?

It seems to make a lot of sense for both sides and feels like a reactionary move to the College Football Playoff this season. With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners heading to the SEC next season, there's no representation from either the Big 12 or ACC for the 2024 season.

The College Football Playoff is going to be expanded, as they expand the field from four to 12. But getting as many teams from your conference as possible is going to be a priority for the commissioners of the Power Five conferences.

The Big 12 - ACC merger would be a first step to do just that, as scheduling would help non-conference games be a lot tougher and giving programs some quality non-conference wins.

It also helps with branding, as both Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips are going to help create more exposure for their respective league.

With what the Big 12 Conference did with TKO Sports and more specifically World Wrestling Entertainment, they have shown the ability to do great exposure and improve their branding.

What potential ways could the Big 12 - ACC merger help these conferences?

One way it could help is just non-conference scheduling, as the College Football Playoff committee weighs that into their decision-making of the CFP.

Another way it could help both conferences would be the branding. Maybe instead of Big 12 Mexico, it could be Big 12 vs ACC in college football as a specific neutral-site bowl game designated for two teams in the conferences.

There are a lot of ideas that can be out there for this merger.