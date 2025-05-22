After President Donald Trump's pause announcement, Texas billionaire keeps the lights on for CFC, suggest reports

On May 1, as President Donald Trump flew to the University of Alabama to give a graduation speech, he spent his time talking with U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville about how to fix college sports.

Tuberville, a former football coach himself, said Trump wanted to form a team of experts who could help him understand and fix big changes happening in college sports right now.

Trump’s main concern was how college athletes make money from their NIL. To lead this effort, Trump planned to create a presidential commission on college athletics. He wants Alabama’s former football coach, Nick Saban, and Texas billionaire and Texas Tech chairman Cody Campbell to be in charge.

However, the plan has been put on hold. According to a report by On3’s Pete Nakos on Thursday, the commission is now paused because U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is working on a new federal law to manage how NIL works in college sports.

“Donald Trump’s presidential commission on college sports has been paused,” Nakos wrote on X. “Expectation is commission will eventually be formed, but is being delayed as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz works to push through federal legislation.”

However, as Nakos reported in another tweet, Cody Campbell is staying involved.

“Cody Campbell will continue to work behind the scenes for when the presidential commission is ready to move forward.”

Nick Saban’s thoughts on Donald Trump's presidential commission

At a charity event, Nick Saban said he supports players making money through NIL, but believes the current system isn’t working well.

“I don’t think we have a sustainable system right now,” Saban said, via On3. “I think a lot of people would agree with that. In terms of the future of college athletics, period, not just football, how do we sustain 20 other non-revenue sports that create lots of other opportunities for people in the future?”

While Cody Campbell is working behind the scenes on Donald Trump's commission idea, Saban believes the problems in college sports are already clear.

“I know there’s been a lot of stuff out there about some commission or whatever,” Saban said. “I don’t think we need a commission. I’ve said that before. I think we know what the issues are, we just have to have people that are willing to move those and solve those, create some solutions for some of those issues.”

Even though he’s unsure about the commission, Saban said he’s happy to help however he can.

“I’m all for being a consultant to anybody who would think that my experience would be beneficial to help them create some of those solutions. President Donald Trump is very interested in athletics, he’s very interested in college athletics.

“He’s very interested in maintaining the idea that people going to college create value for their future in terms of how they develop as people, as students, as well as having a balanced, competitive playing field. So if I can be a consultant to anyone to help with the future of college athletics, I’d be more than happy to do that.”

If the commission is set up like others in the past, it would come up with ideas and recommendations that President Donald Trump or Congress could use to make changes.

