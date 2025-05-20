After receiving surprise package, Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin issues 2-word message for $35M worth country music singer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin got a package from country music superstar Morgan Wallen.

Ad

Wallen released his new 37-track album 'I'm The Problem' on May 16, which had been highly anticipated for months. Wallen, who has a net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, sent out PR packages with his album and some merch.

Kiffin was one of the people who got the package and sent out a two-word message on his Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lane Kiffin thanks Morgan Wallen

"Thank you @morganwallen," Kiffin wrote on his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

The package features his album, some merch and a note that read 'Excited to share my new album I'm The Problem. I'm extremely proud of it and it means a lot to have your support, couldn't do it without it."

Kiffin has been a known supporter of Wallen. During practices, Kiffin has shared Ole Miss playing the country stars' music.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kiffin also walked out with Morgan Wallen ahead of his concert in Oxford, showing that the support is mutual.

Lane Kiffin impressed with Ole Miss in spring practice

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss enter the 2025 college football season with hopes of making the playoffs.

The Rebels will have Austin Simmons as the starting quarterback. During spring practice, Kiffin was impressed with the team and their competitiveness already.

Ad

"Alright, kind of wrapping up spring here, second to last practice," Kiffin said, via RebelWalk. "I really like the guys’ competitiveness, how hard they’re working out there, a lot of battles for positions. And, it’s been really good.

"Just obviously unusual timing with the portal and we’re still in spring practice, kind of like the season what happens," Kiffin said. "But, so a lot of stuff going on there with visitors here, you know, while we’re still practicing and, um, our own guys, obviously, in conversations about that stuff. So just is what it is."

Ad

The Rebels went 10-3 last season but had a chance to make the playoffs after their upset win over Georgia. Yet, Kiffin and Ole Miss ended up losing to Kentucky, LSU, and Florida, which ended their playoff hopes.

Ole Miss will open its college football season on Aug. 30 against Georgia State. The Rebels will have notable games against LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More