After receiving surprise package, Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin issues 2-word message for $35M worth country music singer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin got a package from country music superstar Morgan Wallen.
Wallen released his new 37-track album 'I'm The Problem' on May 16, which had been highly anticipated for months. Wallen, who has a net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, sent out PR packages with his album and some merch.
Kiffin was one of the people who got the package and sent out a two-word message on his Instagram story.
"Thank you @morganwallen," Kiffin wrote on his Instagram story.
The package features his album, some merch and a note that read 'Excited to share my new album I'm The Problem. I'm extremely proud of it and it means a lot to have your support, couldn't do it without it."
Kiffin has been a known supporter of Wallen. During practices, Kiffin has shared Ole Miss playing the country stars' music.
Kiffin also walked out with Morgan Wallen ahead of his concert in Oxford, showing that the support is mutual.
Lane Kiffin impressed with Ole Miss in spring practice
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss enter the 2025 college football season with hopes of making the playoffs.
The Rebels will have Austin Simmons as the starting quarterback. During spring practice, Kiffin was impressed with the team and their competitiveness already.
"Alright, kind of wrapping up spring here, second to last practice," Kiffin said, via RebelWalk. "I really like the guys’ competitiveness, how hard they’re working out there, a lot of battles for positions. And, it’s been really good.
"Just obviously unusual timing with the portal and we’re still in spring practice, kind of like the season what happens," Kiffin said. "But, so a lot of stuff going on there with visitors here, you know, while we’re still practicing and, um, our own guys, obviously, in conversations about that stuff. So just is what it is."
The Rebels went 10-3 last season but had a chance to make the playoffs after their upset win over Georgia. Yet, Kiffin and Ole Miss ended up losing to Kentucky, LSU, and Florida, which ended their playoff hopes.
Ole Miss will open its college football season on Aug. 30 against Georgia State. The Rebels will have notable games against LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Florida.
