  Lane Kiffin shows love to iconic Ole Miss duo Jaxson Dart & Tre Harris' NFL transition after jersey reveal

Lane Kiffin shows love to iconic Ole Miss duo Jaxson Dart & Tre Harris' NFL transition after jersey reveal

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified May 19, 2025 04:05 GMT
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Mississippi at Penn State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Mississippi at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Lane Kiffin bid farewell to quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Tre Harris in this year's NFL draft. They played together for two seasons for the Ole Miss Rebels under Kiffin. Dart went to the New York Giants in the first round, whereas Tre Harris ended up with the Los Angeles Chargers with the 55th pick.

On Sunday, the Ole Miss Rebels dedicated a post to Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris on social media. It contained snippets of the duo's journey with the program and a few memorable moments on the gridiron. The duo also attended the NFLPA Rookie Premiere and posed in front of the camera with their official jerseys.

Lane Kiffin shared the tribute to his former players on his IG story. He accompanied the post with blue and red heart emojis in the caption.

Lane Kiffin&#039;s Instagram story
Lane Kiffin's Instagram story

Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris were key players on offense during their time in Oxford. Dart arrived from USC in 2021, whereas Tre Harris transferred from Louisiana Tech after the 2022 season. Last season, they helped the Rebels to a 10-3 record and a Gator Bowl victory over Duke.

Dart was named as the team's starter after his arrival. In three seasons, he passed for 10,617 yards and 81 touchdowns. On the other hand, Tre Harris recorded a total of 2,015 yards and 15 TDs receiving. Both of them were honored as a part of the 2024 First-Team All-SEC.

Lane Kiffin shares his true feelings about his time as the head coach of Ole Miss

Kiffin became the head coach of the Rebels in 2020. Since then, he has managed to put up a 44-18 record with three Bowl games to his name. Last month, during an interview, he was asked about the time he spent with the program.

Lane Kiffin opened up about his life at Oxford so far. He highlighted the passion fans have here for their team.

"I got to see Oxford through a different lens because I was initially here just as a head coach. Then I got to see it as a parent. I got to see the value of the people here. And that really helped me change a lot too because I would say I kind of always moved fast.....coming here, it's a lot slower.....It's been an awesome time"
Lane Kiffin has yet to lead the Rebels to the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming season plays out for him and his team.

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

