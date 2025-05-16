Joe Schoen breaks down bold move that brought Jaxson Dart to Giants 

Jaxson Dart saw himself come off as the second quarterback drafted in the 2025 NFL draft. He ended up going to the New York Giants in the first round with the No. 25 pick.

However, before the draft, the Giants were rumored to be interested in acquiring Shedeur Sanders with their first-round pick. However, Coach Prime's son went from being a projected top-three prospect to getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (No. 144 pick).

On Thursday, Giants GM Joe Schoen made an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show where he opened up about how the franchise landed on going with Dart over other quarterbacks.

Schoen revealed that the ex-Ole Miss star was always on their radar. They scouted him and watched his performance in the Senior Bowl. He added how head coach Brian Daboll, OC Mike Kafka and QB coach Shea Tierney were all convinced that Jaxson Dart was the perfect choice for the team.

"Jaxon's a guy who was on the radar throughout the fall, we're able to see play live," Schoen said. "Spent a lot of time with him at the Senior Bowl, as well as in the spring. So it helps when the head coach (Brian Daboll) has an offensive background and has a history in developing quarterbacks.

"Then you throw in a Mike Kafka, who was there for Patrick Mahomes' rookie year... And Shea Tierney, our quarterbacks coach. So three coaches on the staff that have been a part of... the development of two pretty good quarterbacks... And when they're convinced on a player, and the scouting staff is convinced on a player... you have the best chance of success in those situations," he added.

Apart from Dart, the Giants also brought in veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. After the draft, Daboll said Russell Wilson will take over as the starter through spring while having Dart develop behind these veterans.

Brian Daboll has high praise for Jaxson Dart's 'leadership qualities'

The rookie quarterback made a positive impression on Daboll during the team's rookie minicamp. During an interview last Saturday, the head coach spoke about Dart's performance at camp.

Daboll had high praise for Jaxson Dart's leadership qualities.

"There's nobody rushing him. He did what he was suppposed to do. He was prepared. He put a lot of time and effort into it," Daboll said.

"I think he's got some natural leadership qualities. The biggest thing that you usually try to get out of rookie minicamp, at least where I've been and I've worked for is kind of get to know the players," he added.

Dart began his collegiate career with USC before joining the Ole Miss Rebels in 2022. He was immediately named a starter and spent three seasons with them, tallying a total of 10,617 yards and 72 passing TDs.

