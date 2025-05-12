"Another hospital ball" - NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart's deep throw at Giants rookie camp

Jaxson Dart is currently in the middle of rookie minicamp with the New York Giants. He ended up going in the first round to the franchise with the 25th overall pick. Dart joins a quarterback room that includes veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, whom the Giants brought in this offseason on short-term contracts.

On Saturday, CBS Sports' Madelyn Burke shared a clip of Jaxson Dart showing off his arm talent at minicamp. In the video, the quarterback lobs a pass down the field that perfectly connects with the route-runner. Dart's lofty long pass caught the attention of many.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Jaxson Dart showing off his arm talent at rookie minicamp. Some were still not convinced he would establish himself as a starting signal caller on the field.

"Another hospital ball," one fan commented, suggesting the ball wasn't thrown well and could get his receiver hurt.

"How's he looking against the wind today?" another fan said sarcastically.

"That was underdrown by 10 yards," another fan thought.

"Means nothing," this fan wrote.

Others were in awe of the pass that Dart made and expressed their excitement to watch him in action in the league.

"Man, I'm so used to Jones' wobbly passes. Now this, nice and stable, follows a straight line in the bucket. Refreshing," another fan said.

"I might be on the Jaxson train," one fan wrote.

Brian Daboll heaps praise on Jaxson Dart's 'leadership qualities'

So far, the ex-Ole Miss star has managed to make a positive impression on the Giants' head coach, Brian Daboll. During an interview last Saturday, Daboll spoke highly about the rookie, especially his 'leadership qualities'.

He believes that this quality will help Dart's overall development and not just as a football player.

"I think he's got some natural leadership qualities," Daboll said. "We're trying to teach as much as we can, not just plays, but a lot of other things that we believe are important for a young quarterback. We'll continue to do that."

Despite being a first-round pick, Jaxson Dart might not get time as QB1 during his debut campaign with the Giants. Daboll has already stated that Russell Wilson will serve as the starting quarterback for spring training.

However, this gives Dart the opportunity to learn the game under the guidance of a Super Bowl champion.

