Giants QB Jaxson Dart reveals reason behind wearing sister’s diamond necklace 

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has been spotted wearing a sparkling necklace ever since arriving at the team's rookie minicamp. In a press conference on Saturday, the first-round pick opened up on the reason why he wears the chain, which initially belonged to his younger sister.

"So, my little sister had it, it was hers," Dart said at a press conference (4:25). "It was before our bowl game, and as I was leaving the house over Christmas, a little break before the bowl game, and just saw it in her room. And I was like, you know what, I kind of like it. So, I put it on and it’s kind of been good luck for me ever since.”

Per reports, Jaxson is the eldest of four children, born to Brandon and Kara Dart. He has a younger brother and two younger sisters.

It's unclear which of the sisters Dart took the necklace from. Nonetheless, the good luck charm worked as Ole Miss crushed Duke 52-20 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 2. The bowl game was Dart's final collegiate contest before the Giants took him with the No. 25 pick.

Jaxson Dart is expected to serve as QB3 for New York Giants in 2025 season

Jaxson Dart is tipped to serve as QB3 for the New York Giants in the 2025 season, behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. However, many view the rookie as the future of the franchise.

Dart is also confident of his ability heading into his rookie year.

“I’m really confident in my preparation every day,” Dart said. “I feel like any time I step on the field, I don’t have doubts when I play. I think that comes from taking the time to really understand the scheme. That’s something I take pride in.

“I’m confident when I step between those lines. I feel like if you don’t see yourself playing at the highest level, you shouldn’t even be between those lines in the first place, especially as the quarterback, with how you’re going to lead the guys around you.”

Dart began his college career at USC in 2021. He transferred to Ole Miss in 2022, where he played for three seasons.

In his final college year, Dart racked up 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 495 yards and three TDs, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 record.

