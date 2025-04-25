Brian Daboll sets record straight on Russell Wilson's position after Giants draft Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants' coach Brian Daboll has set the record straight on Russell Wilson's position within the team after they drafted Jaxson Dart. The Giants traded back into the first round and selected Dart with the 25th overall pick.

With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston already on their roster, many wonder if Dart is being drafted to start now, or to simply sit behind and learn from the veterans before taking the field at a later time. Speaking to the media after the first round, Daboll confirmed Wilson is still their starting quarterback heading into spring training.

The Giants held the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Rather than select a quarterback, they opted to select Abdul Carter, the generational pass rusher out of Penn State. It was reported that the Giants made attempts to trade with Tennessee for the first overall pick in an attempt to select Cam Ward, but they were unsuccessful.

After the Jaguars traded up to select Travis Hunter at second overall, New York happily selected Carter with their third selection. New York then traded back into the first round with the Houston Texans, acquiring the 25th overall selection to take Dart. The Ole Miss quarterback finished up a 2024 campaign with the Rebels in which he passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

New York Giants add to an already loaded quarterback room with Jaxson Dart selection

The Giants are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback after having moved on from Daniel Jones last year. In a division in which their rivals all have secured their quarterbacks for the foreseeable future, the Giants remain the sole team in the NFC East that has yet to find a signal-caller they are confident in building their franchise around.

This offseason, New York signed former Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million. They added depth behind Wilson, signing veteran backup quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year deal worth $8 million. Now, Dart will enter New York sitting behind a pair of experienced NFL veterans, one of whom has deep playoff experience and a Super Bowl ring to show for it.

The Giants are hoping Dart can pick up some valuable lessons from the duo before taking the reins of their offense when the time calls for it. Whether that's in 2025 or onward remains to be seen.

