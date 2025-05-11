Eli Manning sends 5-word message after meeting Jaxson Dart for first time at Giants rookie camp

The New York Giants are hoping that Jaxson Dart will be the answer to the quarterback position after years of ineffectiveness. The franchise traded up in the first round to acquire the Ole Miss prospect, their second selection in 2025.

Dart is not expected to start in September. Despite a trade-up in the first round, the Giants also signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, and head coach Brian Daboll has already declared that Wilson, who has a one-year deal, will be the starter.

That doesn't mean that Dart isn't the future of the franchise. The hope is that he will follow the steps of another Ole Miss quarterback who became a Giants legend. Eli Manning visited New York's rookie minicamp on Saturday and shared a photo with the rookie.

The image's caption, however, was a funny message, with Manning affirming that he wasn't flexing his biceps during the handshake.

"I'm not flexing…I promise," Manning wrote.

Manning, who played for the Ole Miss Rebels at the start of the century, was the first pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He won Super Bowls with the Giants during the 2007 and 2011 seasons, both against the New England Patriots.

General manager Joe Schoen confirms Jaxson Dart to sit during his rookie year in the NFL

Giants fans who wish to see their new passer on the field will have to wait for a while. New York's general manager, Joe Schoen, has reaffirmed Daboll's comments that Wilson will be the starter.

He mentioned the same plan being applied with the Buffalo Bills, where he worked in 2018, but explained the difference in the situations.

"We've been through this, we went through it with Josh Allen," Schoen said in April (via NFL.com). "We had a little bit different quarterback room at the time, but he was going to sit his rookie year, and then halftime of the opening game, we're getting smoked by Baltimore, so we put him in and the rest was history. ...

"So again, Jaxson's going to come in, he's got to learn the offense, there's a lot to learn, these NFL offenses are hard to grasp and pick up and then be able to go out and execute, so the ability for him to learn and sit behind two consummate pros already will be beneficial for him."

Wilson has a one-year deal worth $10.5 million that could be worth up to $21 million, while Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal.

