After Shedeur Sanders, Deiondra Sanders shares a hyped up moment with Jacquees from Colorado's Week 11 clash[PHOTOS]

Deiondra Sanders had a good time on Saturday, despite another heartbreaking Colorado Buffaloes loss. Deion Sanders' Buffaloes were up against the Arizona Wildcats in week 11, looking for an elusive win. But the Wildcats proved to be too much for them in the end.

The Sanders clan was there to support their boys, as always. Deiondra shared a hyped-up moment with rapper Jacquees from the gameday. This comes after the Buffaloes QB and Deiondra’s brother, Shedeur Sanders, shared a similar photo with the rapper from before the game.

Here is what Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra, said about her moment with Jacquees during Colorado's week 11 clash.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“We did! I enjoyed the gang coming,” Deiondra wrote while sharing the photo in her IG story.

Credit: Deiondra Sanders IG

She was replying to Jacquees’ team, saying that the gang had ‘helluva time’ as the Colorado Buffaloes went down to the Arizona Wildcats. Shedeur Sanders had also shared a photo with the rapper from before the game.

Credit: Shedeur Sanders IG

Deiondra Sanders backed the team after the loss, taking a leaf from her brother Deion Sanders Jr.’s playbook. She said that the Buffaloes were ‘coming’ despite the sixth loss of the season. Colorado did fight for the win till the end, but just couldn't get over the line. It was partly because of the heroics of the Wildcats kicker Tyler Loop.

Deiondra Sanders watches Colorado fall to Tyler Loop's heroics

Colorado led the game for most of the time against the Arizona Wildcats after taking an early lead in the game. That continued until the fourth quarter. That is when the Wildcats kicker Tyler Loop decided to take matters into his own hands.

The fourth quarter started with a scoreline of 31-24 in favor of the Buffaloes. Loop kicked the ball for DJ Williams to run for a seven-yard touchdown to level the scores just at the start of the final period. He then came back to kick a 24-yard field goal to win it for the Wildcats right at the last play of the game.

The Buffaloes have now lost six of their last seven games after a great start to the season. 4-6 Buffaloes have two more games to go before the season ends. Can they go out by making a statement and winning both of those games to go into the offseason with some confidence for the coming year?