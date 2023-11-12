Deion Sanders' season at Colorado suffered yet another setback, but daughter Deiondra Sanders is still 100% behind her father and brothers. The Colorado Buffaloes were up against the Arizona Wildcats in Week 11. And Coach Prime's boys added another defeat to their string of losses in recent weeks.

The Buffaloes have now lost all of their last four games. The season is going from bad to worse for Coach Prime and his team. In such a situation, Sanders’ daughter Deiondra lent her support for her brothers with a social media post.

Here is what Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, said after another devastating loss for Colorado.

“I took L’s but I walked around like I was undefeated. Still proud of my boys! We here and we still coming,” Deiondra wrote in the caption of her photo carousel from the game.

The Colorado Buffaloes entered week 11 in search of an elusive win, which they hadn't gotten since week 6. But they were in for a disappointing week yet again as the Arizona Wildcats handed them their latest loss. But this time, Deion Sanders' boys put up a fight till the end.

They simply couldn't hold on till the end of the game, and it slipped through their fingers. Coach Prime would take some solace from the latest loss and use it to motivate his troops for the final few weeks.

A literal close call for Deion Sanders and Colorado in week 11 loss

Colorado has seen every kind of loss this season. They have blown huge leads to lose games and they have lost games in blowouts. But the Week 11 loss to the Arizona Wildcats was a bit different. It really was a close call, with both teams going toe-to-toe till the end.

The Buffaloes had the lead early on and kept themselves ahead till the last quarter of the game. QB Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdown passes and 262 passing yards in the game. But it was a 24-yard field goal from Arizona kicker Tyler Loop at the end of the game and a kick-catch touchdown before that, separating the two teams in a game that appeared to be heading to overtime.

It is the sixth loss for Colorado in the last seven games, and the team now has a 4-6 overall record this season. They have two more games to go in the season. Can they finish it with a 0.500 record in Deion Sanders’ debut season in Boulder?