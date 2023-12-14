Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter were on vacation in Florida when they got into a fishing competition. Coach Prime challenged his two-way star on social media and got it back from Hunter. However, another Colorado Buffaloes player has chimed in to mock his head coach.

Linebacker Jeremiah Brown took to social media to post a photo of himself with a big catch. And he took this opportunity to roast Coach Prime on his fishing skills. Brown also challenged Hunter, saying he was coming for him as far as fishing was concerned.

Here is what Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown told his head coach Deion Sanders about fishing after the Travis Hunter roasting session.

“@deionsanders just keep dreaming. It is a young man's sport,” Brown wrote in his Instagram story.

Credit: Deion Sanders, IG

“Travis Hunter, I m coming for ya,” Brown added, in an apparent challenge to Hunter.

It all started when Coach Prime took Hunter fishing at Lake Prime, back at his home in Florida. Sanders posted on Instagram, telling the fans that Hunter thought he could beat him at fishing. Game on, Coach Prime declared.

But all it started was a series of roasts that he had to face from his two-way star player. And now even Jeremiah Brown has joined in.

Fishing escapades with Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders’ love for fishing goes beyond his time, even in the NFL. Just starting in the league, he was once arrested for fishing in a private airport lake. So it is natural for him to get competitive with youngsters when it comes to fishing. But Travis Hunter took it to another level.

After being challenged by Coach Prime, Travis showed off a big catch on Prime Land. He went on to call himself a fishing god. Hunter even roasted Sanders for his need to update his fishing equipment.

The squad is taking a break following a disappointing season in which they finished last in the Pac-12. The Buffaloes finished the season with a 4-8 overall record after losing their final six games. While they enjoy their fishing excursions, every Colorado player must be thinking about next season in the back of their minds.

