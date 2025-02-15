Alabama analyst breaks down why Cole Adams failed to start this year while predicting a positive 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide did not have a successful 2024 season by their standards. Not only did they fail to qualify for the SEC Championship Game, but they did not even qualify for the College Football Playoff in the new 12-team format. Not making it in the previous four-team format was unacceptable for Alabama fans. Not making it in the 12-team format is a disaster then.

The team will have a new look next season with quarterback Jalen Milroe heading to the NFL draft. Kalen DeBoer will try to get more out of his squad in his second season as head coach after replacing Nick Saban.

On Saturday, Clint Lamb posted a video on X discussing the Crimson Tide. Specifically, he spoke about an underrated piece in their wide receiver room, Cole Adams.

"Cole Adams is a guy who if Alabama's offense would have looked a little different in 2024, I think he would have been one of the starts," Lamb said. "But Kendrick Law kind of being the blocker that he was, the fact that you were so perimeter run-oriented with your QB, that element with Kendrick Law kind of vaulted him into a much bigger role.

"He was so good at that perimeter blocking. In more of a pass heavy style of offense or passing-centric offense, I think Cole Adams would have started last year and I think he has a really good chance of being one of the top four or five this year."

This was Adams' second season with the Crimson Tide after redshirting his freshman season. He only appeared in four games before going down with an injury in November, registering six receptions for 94 yards.

Kalen DeBoer makes additions to Alabama's coaching staff

Kalen DeBoer is not happy letting things play out after a poor 2024 season. He has been making moves in the offseason. Arguably the most significant change this offseason was the addition of Ryan Grubb as the team's new offensive coordinator.

Grubb and DeBoer coached together in 2022 and 2023 with the Washington Huskies. Grubb is expected to run a different offense this season compared to what Alabama had in 2024.

Jalen Milroe was a run-heavy QB, and with him gone, the team is likely to change back to a more pass-focused offense. As a result, Cole Adams could play a much bigger role than he did when he was available in 2024.

