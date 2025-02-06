Alabama analyst points to the flaw in Kalen Deboer's recruitment despite Crimson Tide's massive star power

College football analyst Andrew Ivins of 247Sports believes Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide have a clear flaw in their recruitment.

The February signing cycle has opened up as Alabama is looking to bolster its recruiting Class of 2025. However, despite the Crimson Tide landing several prospects, Ivins believes there is a key flaw.

"There are some star power for sure. My question, where I get a little concerned is the depth," Ivins said Wednesday (2:30). "The back end of that recruiting class. Alabama has lost a lot through the transfer portal, that is the lane you are swimming in. You look at the 2024 recruiting class, eight of those guys are already gone. The 2023 recruiting class, 11 of those guys are gone.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Alabama has some star power, I just worry about the depth. In an era where you could potentially play 13, 14, 15, 16 games you have to have the bodies to make a run down the stretch."

DeBoer and Alabama are still getting the top-ranked players in the recruiting cycle, but as Ivins points out, the depth is no longer there.

A big reason why is the transfer portal. If players aren't playing their freshman year, they are transferring out to go to another school, so Alabama and other prominent schools are struggling to keep their depth players.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer happy with his recruiting class

The Crimson Tide have the third-ranked recruiting class in 2025, according to 247Sports.

Alabama has three five-star and 16 four-star recruits in the class, and DeBoer is happy with what the Crimson Tide have landed.

“I feel really good about what we did, whether it’s with the high school class or filling in some gaps with our portal,” DeBoer said, via On3. “And I think the other piece is just the retention of our own team and feel good about where we’re at there...

“We have a couple spots we could fill, a few, as the rest of the spring and summer comes along. But we always are gonna tweak things and find ways to make it better. But I like, considering it was the first year, what we accomplished with the high school guys. They are in there working.

“They’re what we thought they would be, whether it’s athletically or just their character and then the work ethic that comes along.”

Alabama's top-ranked recruit in 2025 is quarterback Keelon Russell, who is a five-star and the second-ranked player in the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!