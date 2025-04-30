Alabama commencement event details: Schedules, guest speakers and more explored

The Alabama commencement for the Class of 2025 is scheduled to take place on the first weekend of May. The official event begins on Friday And runs through Sunday. However, this year there is a special ceremony taking place on Thursday as well, as President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a special commencement address to the graduating students.

The special ceremony on Thursday will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, in Coleman Coliseum. Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell will also give speeches at the special commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Details for Alabama's special commencement ceremony on Thursday featuring President Donald Trump

The special commencement ceremony on Thursday is a ticketed event that will only be available to select groups. Tickets are available to 2025 graduates, including those graduating in the summer and fall classes, and their guests. A smaller selection of tickets will also be made available to faculty, staff, and other Alabama students. It is not a mandatory event for graduates.

Doors will open for the event at 3 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to arrive at least two hours early because of enhanced security. With the President attending, security will be increased for the event.

As a result, all attendees are expected to abide by the 'Clear Bag Policy.' Additionally, metal detectors will be used on all attendees. Everyone attending the event is consenting to a search of their person and belongings. Any prohibited items surrendered to security will not be returned.

Official schedule for the Alabama commencement weekend

The first events for the commencement will begin on Thursday and run through Sunday. Here is the full schedule for the event.

Thursday, May 1

6:30 p.m. - Special Commencement Ceremony

Friday, May 2

1:30 p.m. - College of Arts and Sciences I (Last names A-L)

4:30 p.m. - College of Arts and Sciences II (Last names M-Z)

7:30 p.m. - College of Engineering & School of Social Work

Saturday, May 3

8:30 a.m. - Capstone College of Nursing, College of Community Health Sciences & College of Human Environmental Sciences

12:00 p.m. - College of Communication and Information Sciences & College of Education

3:30 p.m. - Culverhouse College of Business I (Last names A-L)

7:00 p.m. - Culverhouse College of Business II (Last names M-Z)

Sunday, May 4

2:00 p.m. - School of Law

