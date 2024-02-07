Alabama DB Terrion Arnold rejoices as $813K NIL-valued star makes it to the Dean’s List for fall 2023 - “Real student athlete”

Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold unlocked a new accomplishment after being named to the Dean's List. Among the 13,950 University of Alabama students named to the Dean's List for Fall 2023, 812 hailed from the College of Education, showcasing academic excellence within the program.

Star football player Terrion Arnold, who declared for the 2024 NFL draft, also earned Dean's List recognition, adding an academic achievement to his impressive athletic resume. To achieve this distinction, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Arnold shared the congratulatory letter he received from University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell and Culverhouse College of Business Dean Kay M. Palan on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"Real student athlete," Arnold wrote.

The letter acknowledged the defensive back’s accomplishment, stating:

"With this accomplishment, you are among our academic elite for the semester."

Arnold was one of the highly-rated college football stars and has an NIL valuation of $813,000, according to On3. Beyond the field, his 2023 season was equally remarkable. He garnered first-team All-American honors after recording 63 tackles, five interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble, along with 40 solo tackles and 12 pass deflections.

Terrion Arnold declared for the 2024 NFL draft

Terrion Arnold, No. 3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide

Last month, Arnold announced his NFL Draft decision on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to Alabama for shaping him into the man he is today.

“The University and its people have molded me into the man I am today, and I am forever thankful for the extraordinary collegiate journey …” Arnold wrote. “With sincere gratitude and anticipation for what lies ahead, I officially declare for the 2024 NFL draft.”

During his tenure at Alabama, Arnold recorded 106 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, 25 passes defended and six interceptions.

Meanwhile, the 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan, with rounds one to three taking place on April 25-26 and rounds four to seven on April 27. The declaration deadline was Jan. 15, with eligible players listed on Jan. 19.

