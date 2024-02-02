Ahead of the NFL draft combine later this month, former Alabama cornerback, Terrion Arnold has been watching college basketball and was seriously impressed by one particular prospect on Wednesday.

UCF guard Darius Johnson registered 23 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 75% from the field in a sensational performance for the Knights in a 77-69 losing effort against the Baylor Bears.

Johnson's performance was praised by the $813,000 NIL-valued former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"@dariussjohnson3 just like AAU."

Terrion Arnold's IG

Where will Terrion Arnold land in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Terrion Arnold is considered one of the top players and probably the best cornerback in the class of 2024 In a recent mock draft, The Athletic's Diante Lee had Arnold being picked by the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had Arnold going to the Denver Broncos as the No. 12 overall pick and potentially as high as fifth overall.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler, also predicted that Arnold would be picked by the Broncos and in his scouting report after the Iron Bowl, Brugler was full of praise for the cornerback According to Brugler, "Arnold has the best package of traits — and I know several NFL scouts who feel the same way."

Arnold has shown time and again his athleticism and importance to Nick Saban's last successful Crimson Tide and being picked in the first round would be a just reward for a sensational college football career.

While the hype for the draft is building, it seems likely that Arnold will go in the first round but just how high and to whom remains to be seen. His physical talents and psychological skill set are likely to be too much to ignore, especially in a pass-heavy NFL. In the meantime, he will likely enjoy watching basketball prospects dominate on the court.