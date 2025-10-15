  • home icon
Alabama football injury report (Week 8): Kalen DeBoer shares latest update on Jam Miller, Derek Meadows and more

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 15, 2025 17:22 GMT
Alabama
Alabama's Jam Miller and Derek Meadows

Despite the Alabama Crimson Tide's pivotal win against the Missouri Tigers in Week 7, coach Kalen DeBoer was left counting the cost in injuries to key members of his team. Wide receiver Derek Meadows left the field after he was hit by Tigers safety Marvin Burks in the first half, causing the ejection of the Missouri player.

Influential running back Jam Miller also sustained a concussion in the closing stages of the game, forcing him out of the game. During his weekly news conference before Alabama's Week 8 clash against the Tennessee Volunteers, DeBoer gave an update on Miller and Meadow's availability for the game.

“Yeah, I expected Derek will be out,” Kalen DeBoer said. “But I think Jam’s in probably what we’ll put will be a questionable state for the weekend when it comes to the report tonight. That’s kind of where I see it at right now. Jam and Derrick will both be going through their protocol this week.”
Jam Miller has been a key contributor to Alabama's resurgence after their opening day loss to the Florida State Seminoles. He has tallied a team-leading 267 yards on 58 carries and one touchdown, while adding 52 yards on eight pass receptions.

Freshman Derek Meadows has still not logged his first catch in college football. The wide receiver was a four-star talent and the No. 103-ranked prospect in the class of 2025, according to On3.

Wide receivers Jaylen Mbakwe (hand injury) and Jalen Hale (sickness) were also listed as questionable by the Bama coach.

Alabama coach challenges team to continue hot streak

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer found himself on the hot seat in Week 1 after the Crimson Tide went down to the Florida State Seminoles. Since then, the Tide have beaten three ranked opponents in three weeks, including the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

During his weekly news conference, DeBoer challenged his team to continue performing at a high level.

“It's been a fight for these guys, because it's not just those three games," DeBoer said. "We've had our backs to the wall since Week 1, and there's a bye week in there. So, I think they've done a great job of taking whatever it is that is against us or whatever the doubt is that people have for our team, and taking that energy and just pouring it into what matters most.
"We also gotta go back to, how did this all start? This all started with us just really being intentional on the work that we're doing. We prefer to just shut up, show up and do the work. I mean, that's just really what we've gotta hone in on. And in everything we do, we just have an urgency level."

DeBoer lost his first rivalry game against Tennessee in Knoxville last year, but the Crimson Tide have not lost to the Vols in Tuscaloosa in 22 years.

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
