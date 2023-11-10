Alabama Football Week 11 injury report: Updates on Ja'Corey Brooks, Jaylen Key, and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to go on the road to play Kentucky on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Alabama is coming off a massive win over the LSU Tigers, which should mean they win the SEC West and will play in the conference championship game.

With the Crimson Tide 8-1, a shot at the college football playoffs remains a possibility. Ahead of their Week 11 game against the Wildcats, the Crimson Tide have a relatively healthy roster.

Let's take a look at the three players on Alabama's injury report ahead of Week 11.

Alabama Crimson Tide's injury report for Week 11

The Alabama Crimson Tide are very healthy for this late in the season, as only three players are on the injury report.

Alabama has wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, defensive back Jaylen Key, and linebacker Deontae Lawson on the injury report.

Ja'Corey Brooks' injury update

Ja'Corey Brooks entered this season with expectations of being a top receiver for Alabama, but that hasn't been the case. According to coach Nick Saban, the receiver has been battling an injury all season.

"He's been hurt, which has contributed to his (smaller) role to some degree," Saban said. "But he's been great. He's done a great job on special teams. He's done everything we've asked him to do. He's going into the game and doing a really good job of doing what he needs to do, He got his shoulder banged up, which has been a little bit of an issue for him all year, in the game. We'll see how that goes this week, as well."

Brooks is listed as questionable for Saturday's game. This season, he has caught just three passes for 30 yards.

Jaylen Key's injury update

Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key is listed as questionable for Saturday's game with a thigh injury.

However, Key has yet to play in a game this season on defense.

Deontae Lawson's injury update

Linebacker Deontae Lawson is questionable for Saturday's game with a foot injury. But, like Key, he hasn't played a defensive snap this season.

