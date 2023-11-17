Alabama Football Week 12 Injury report: Updates on Jermaine Burton, Deontae Lewis and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 9-1 and set to host the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday at noon ET. Alabama has already punched their ticket to play Georgia in the SEC Championship in two weeks' time. But they will need to win if they are going to feature in the college football playoff.

Alabama, however, does have some key players on the injury report ahead of Week 12. Let's take a look at their status:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Alabama Crimson Tide injury report

The Alabama Crimson Tide have four players on their injury report including wide receiver Jermaine Burton and linebacker Deontae Lewis.

Jermaine Burton's injury update

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton is on the injury report due to an illness but coach Nick Saban expects him to play.

"Jermaine Burton is fine," Saban said to the media on Wednesday.

This season, Burton has caught 26 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns and become a focal point of the Crimson Tide offense.

Deontae Lawson's injury update

Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson is listed as questionable with a foot injury for Saturday's game.

Lawson missed last week's game due to an injury but has been moving around at practice, according to Saban.

Jaylen Key's injury update

Defensive back Jaylen Key is also on the injury report due to a thigh injury and is listed as questionable for Saturday.

However, speaking to the media, Saban said both Key and Lawson have ben moving around in practice but both are questionable.

"Jaylen [Key] and Deontae [Lawson] are both moving around, running, rehabbing, getting close to being ready to practice and play," Saban said. "But I would say it's still pretty questionable whether they can make it through the game."

Key, like Lawson, missed last week's game due to the injury.

Ja'Corey Brown's injury update

Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brown missed last week's game due to a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable going into Saturday's game.

Brown has caught three passes for 30 yards this season.