Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer discusses team’s spring game preparation, after disappointing 9-4 season

After a 9-4 season, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is preparing for the team’s upcoming spring game. The Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff last season, finishing with a 9-3 regular season record before falling short in the Reliaquest Bowl.

Ad

Fans are waiting to see how the team will bounce back in 2025. The annual A-Day Spring Game is set for April 12 at the Bryant-Denny Stadium and will give fans a first look at the team’s improvements. While talking with Crimson Tide insider Charlie Potter, DeBoer discussed Alabama's preparation for spring practice.

"The passing game, I think getting that going and at the level – along with the receiving corps and other skill positions – is something they’re really excited to grow here this spring," DeBoer said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Crimson Tide are looking for a new leader under center, and spring practice will be crucial in determining the starter. Alabama hopes to return to championship contention with a strong roster and a fresh approach. The A-Day game will give fans a preview of what they can expect in the 2025 season. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks as they battle for the starting job in DeBoer’s system.

Also read: Kalen DeBoer's Alabama lands commitment of 2026 class IOL Chris Booker: Report

Ad

Kalen DeBoer reunites with Ryan Grubb

Washington head coach Karen DeBoer and Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Utah Utes on November 11, 2023 - Source: Getty

Kalen DeBoer recently hired Ryan Grubb as the team's offensive coordinator. This decision reunites the Alabama HC and Grubb, who have a long history of working together at various programs. DeBoer spoke to 247 Sports about the decision to reunite with Grubb.

Ad

"I think this is Year 13 (of us working together)," DeBoer said. "So it's a unique situation, just with our past and having other coaches that he's coached with on staff to help just really mesh this thing together, whether it's on the field with Nick Sheridan ... or even the off-the-field staff with Mitch Dahlen and some of our other GA type coaches."

Ad

Grubb began his college coaching career on DeBoer's staff at the University of Sioux Falls in 2007. Their partnership continued at Eastern Michigan and Fresno State, where they worked together. In 2022, Grubb joined DeBoer at the University of Washington as the offensive coordinator, leading an offense that ranked among the nation's best in passing yards and total offense.

In 2024, Grubb transitioned to the NFL as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator. However, after one season, he was released from his position and this development opened the door for DeBoer to bring Grubb to Alabama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!