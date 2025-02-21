Kalen DeBoer's Alabama lands commitment of 2026 class IOL Chris Booker: Report 

Kalen DeBoer took over as Nick Saban's retirement following his retirement. There were a lot of expectations from DeBoer who had led the Huskies to a CFP national championship showdown during the 2023 season. Unfortunately, things did not work out in the Crimson Tide's favor during his debut.

Under Kalen DeBoer, Alabama could muster only a 9-4 campaign while failing to qualify for the 12-team playoffs. They also lost the ReliaQuest Bowl game to the Wolverines. With the onset of the offseason, DeBoer is now working to revamp his roster for future success.

According to a report by Recruits Bama, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have finalized the commitment of a three-star prospect of the 2026 class. Interior offensive lineman Chris Booker has decided to commit to play for the Crimson Tide during his collegiate career.

"BREAKING: 2026 IOL Chris Booker has COMMITTED to #Alabama! He chose the Crimson Tide over Kentucky, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and others. The 6'4 284 IOL was in Tuscaloosa earlier this month for the Crimson Tide's Junior Day. Booker plans to see the Crimson Tide during spring practice on March 22 and April 12. He has an OV scheduled on May 30-June 2."

Chris Booker plays for Hapeville Charter School situated in Atlanta. Apart from Alabama, the IOL also had offers from Kentucky and Mississippi State. Apart from him, the Crimson Tide also have the commitment of four-star CB Zyan Gibson in the 2026 recruiting class.

During an interview with Tide Illustrated, Booker said that DeBoer's team was the first to show interest in him.

"They were the first to show interest in me. That Novemeber, because my first game was the Mercer game and they were the first to show interest," Booker said.

"They reached out a couple of weeks before, I forgot what game it was, but I had to reschedule it because our game got rescheduled. But they were the first to show interest and it was kind of surreal because, like Alabama as the first team to show interest- that's not really heard of," he added.

Chris Booker has high praise for Kalen DeBoer's OL coach

The IOL got the chance to meet with DeBoer and OL coach Chris Kapilovic during his Junior Day visit on Feb. 1. Booker had nothing but praise for Kapilovic, who had made the offer to the prospect. He also expressed his confidence in his teachings and guidance because of his experience in the game.

"He [Chris Kapilovic] knows how to talk to people, like he's a pretty cool guy," Booker said. "So he's not just strictly football. He doesn't try hard to be a football coach. It comes kind of naturally. He has the experience He has the players he coached and that's what makes him a good coach."

Chris Booker still has time before beginning his collegiate journey. Kalen DeBoer and his team will be looking forward to his official visit later this year between May and June.

