The Kalen DeBoer-led Alabama Crimson Tide will suit up to play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. This college football season, quarterbacks across the country will now be able to hear their coaches in their helmets during the games for the first time.

DeBoer revealed that it will be the offensive coordinator of the team who will be the one communicating with QB Jalen Milroe. The coach will still be able to hear conversations between Nick Sheridan, which he sees as both beneficial and frustrating at times.

He said, while appearing on Hey Coach and The Kalen DeBoer Show on Wednesday:

“We only get one mic. So that will come from your play-callers. That’s just the way it’s set up, the way the rules are. So your play-callers are talking to the quarterback and, for us, linebacker. That’s how that works. So I can hear what’s being said. The thing that has me frustrated at him is sometimes, you just want to shut it all off. Absolutely, it’s unique. (01:26:21)

The communication allows for quick reminders about situational things, like downtime and distance, or the game clock before the play, which Kalen DeBoer sees as a good addition.

Kalen DeBoer's QB is already familiar with the technology

While on the show, the Alabama QB said that he has been working with Sheridan closely, who has been providing useful insights for the team.

“I think it’s a key resource for us on offense, especially at the quarterback position to have that communication from OC to quarterback,” Milroe said. “It’s been awesome. I had a first-hand experience this past spring, having an opportunity to engage with Coach Sheridan. Give him thoughts, tips as far as the communication aspect of it.

“From our end, I communicate from what I’ve been told in the headset and give it to the guys. Like I mentioned, spring ball was an introduction to it. Then, having fall camp, it’s been awesome just to have that addition to this season.”

Kalen DeBoer will coach Alabama for the first time after becoming the coach of the team in January 2024 right after Nick Saban announced his retirement.

