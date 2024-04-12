As the new head coach of Alabama, Kalen DeBoer has brought a fresh flavor to the Crimson Tide, yet he is also preserving certain traditions from the Nick Saban era.

After the kickstart of the spring games, fans will fill Bryant-Denny Stadium for the latest installment of Tide football. When Nick Saban was the head coach of the team, he orchestrated the players' entrance into the stadium with 'Thunderstruck' by AC/DC as they strolled up the Walk of Champions.

Although Kalen DeBoer has incorporated a variety of music during spring practice, he has decided to keep the classic song unchanged. He told Chris McCulley, a sports photographer for ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, that Alabama's entrance anthem will remain the same:

"That's worked a lot. That's worked over the years. So, no need to change that," Kalen DeBoer said.

As Crimson Tide fans have grown accustomed to hearing the same song during the players' introduction, there will likely be a sigh of relief that the new head coach will not make any changes to the current arrangement.

Kalen DeBoer issues statement on sexual assault investigation on Tybo Rogers

DeBoer issued a statement regarding the current sexual assault investigation involving former Washington Huskies running back Tybo Rogers.

According to court documents from King County, Rogers was arrested on Friday and faces two counts of rape. He was subsequently released later that day after posting a $150,000 bond, while the investigation into the incident continues.

Rogers has been subsequently suspended indefinitely by Washington following his arrest.

The former Washington head coach said that he takes sexual misconduct allegations seriously:

“While I am not able to comment specifically on the situation involving an individual at my former institution because of federal privacy laws and the ongoing criminal matters, I do want to make it clear that I take any allegation of sexual misconduct very seriously," DeBoer said.

He continued:

“I always have and always will follow established institutional policies and procedures to ensure prompt reporting and proper handling of allegations by the appropriate authorities.”

Both sexual assault allegations against Rogers happened when DeBoer was in Washington. The coach had a two-year tenure in Seattle where he won the Pac-12 championship and helped the team win a national championship in his final season.