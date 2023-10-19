“It’s fun”: Alabama HC Nick Saban spills the beans on his cigar tradition vs. Tennessee

When Alabama lost to Texas in Week 2, many believed that the Nick Saban era was coming to an end. However, Saban has been proving all of his critics wrong, as the Crimson Tide bounced back with a five-game winning streak.

After their 24-21 victory over Arkansas last weekend, Alabama is now on top of the table in the SEC West. Now, Nick Saban and his team are preparing to go against Tennessee in the famous 'Third Saturday in October' rivalry.

Alabama vs. Tennessee games have been an annual occurrence since it was first played back in 1901. Just like the high-octane action on the field, the post-game cigar tradition has also been a highlight of this rivalry.

During Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, Nick Saban talked about being fond of the age-old tradition. Since the Alabama coach doesn't smoke, he chews on a cigar after a victory over Tennessee:

"I guess it's fun when you get the opportunity to smoke a cigar," Saban said. "I don't smoke. I kind of just chew on one for a little bit."

This tradition of lighting a victory cigar began in the 1950s. The then-athletic head trainer of Alabama, Jim Gostree, was the mastermind behind this, as he handed out cigars to all players after their victory over Tennessee.

Since then, this tradition has continued, even though it was initially a secret, as both Alabama and Tennessee did not want to get into trouble for violating NCAA rules and regulations.

From 2007 to 2021, Nick Saban and his team emerged as winners in the 'Third Saturday in October' rivalry. This meant that the Alabama locker room had the opportunity to light a lot of victory cigars over the years.

However, last season, Tennessee finally managed to break Alabama's winning streak at Neyland Stadium. Fans rushed to the field and the air was filled with smoke.

Nick Saban hopeful two starters will return against Tennessee

DB Malachi Moore and TE CJ Dippre might have a chance to return to the field following their injuries this season. Moore suffered from a high ankle sprain during their game against Texas A&M, while Dippre was out of the Week 7 contest because of a lower-body injury.

Nick Saban said that there is a chance for these two starters to come back if they continue to show progress. While their availability has not been confirmed yet, Saban sounds confident in their rehabilitation. He told reporters:

"I think if they continue to progress like they have, they have a good chance to play. But nobody can predict that right now."

Alabama hosts Tennessee on Saturday, October 23 and the game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.