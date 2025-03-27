Alabama Insider names QB "more likely to leave" if Kalen DeBoer picks Ty Simpson

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has an interesting offseason ahead of him. After finishing his first season as the team's head coach with a 9-4 record, DeBoer will be looking to get his squad back into the playoffs. To do that, he will need to determine who his starting quarterback is.

This offseason, there is a three-horse race for the starting QB job. Ty Simpson is the early favorite based on his age and experience, but Keelon Russell and Austin Mack will also compete for the job.

On Tuesday's episode of the "Locked On College Football," Spencer McLaughlin asked his co-host, Jimmy Stein, if he thinks Russell would enter the transfer portal if Simpson was picked as the starter. However, Stein pointed out that he thinks it is more likely for Austin Mack to transfer.

"That would be highly unlikely I think for any freshman. Although Keelon is coming in expecting to play and expecting to be given every opportunity to start. I think probably Austin Mack would be a guy who would be more likely to leave if Keelon is the starter and Austin Mack being an older guy, are you gonna wait for Keelon to cycle out?" [4:45]

"I think it's just a matter of, there's no requirement that a starting QB be named now in terms of reps or anything like that. I don't think Alabama's gonna be in a hurry to name a starter simply because they don't have to and any risk that can come with that. Ty has taken the first-team reps for now. It makes all the sense in the world, being a redshirt junior."

Kalen DeBoer has one of the top recruits in this year's class available to him in Keelon Russell

Although Ty Simpson is the early favorite to win the starting job at Alabama, it is far from a guarantee. Kalen DeBoer needs to manage a highly competitive quarterback battle. Behind Ty Simpson is recruit Keelon Russell. According to ESPN, Russell is the No. 2-ranked recruit in the nation this season behind Michigan QB Bryce Underwood.

However, being a top-ranked recruit does not guarantee him a starting job from Kalen DeBoer. It is not uncommon for even high-ranked recruits to back up in their true freshman seasons. However, for someone like Austin Mack, who is a redshirt sophomore, if he is behind Russell on the depth chart, it could make sense for him to transfer.

