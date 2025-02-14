"I'm excited": Keelon Russell previews playing under Ryan Grubb in 2025 season

Quarterback Keelon Russell was the No. 2 recruit in the country in the 2025 recruiting class, behind only QB Bryce Underwood who signed with the Michigan Wolverines. Russell played for Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas.

Throughout the recruiting process, Russell had several unofficial visits to many schools but only went on three official visits. He visited Ole Miss, SMU and Alabama in the spring of 2024. He would go on two more unofficial visits to Alabama and eventually committed to the Crimson Tide. He is now officially enrolled in the school for next season.

In joining the Crimson Tide, he will have the opportunity to play under Alabama's new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb. He joins the coaching staff after spending 2024 as the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks.

When speaking about his excitement about being coached by Grubb, Keelon Russell referenced everything the coach did for Michael Penix Jr.

"What he did with Michael Penix, it's legendary," Russell said. "I'm excited. The offense finna turn up this year. We're finna be great."

Penix Jr. plays for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL after being selected with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He started his college career at Indiana from 2018 to 2021. He joined Washington from 2022 to 2023 where he was coached by Grubb.

Penix Jr. broke out playing under Grubb and propelled himself into becoming a top-10 draft pick.

Keelon Russell has the opportunity to win the starting job at Alabama as a true freshman

Keelon Russell has the opportunity to do something that does not often happen at Alabama, and that is to win the starting quarterback job as a true freshman. With QB Jalen Milroe departing the team for the 2025 NFL draft, who will start is up in the air.

The Crimson Tide have two players coming back from last season who will contend for the job. Redshirt junior Ty Simpson enters the season as the favorite. The former five-star recruit failed to win the job over Milroe and Tyler Buchner the past two seasons. However, he now has the experience to contend.

Austin Mack was fourth on the depth chart this past season but now has the opportunity to win the starting job. He is in his third season at Alabama and is viewed as someone with long-term upside.

Russell is the most dynamic player of the three, but his age might cause the coaching staff to be cautious. However, he could force himself into the starting role with a stellar training camp.

