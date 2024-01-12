The hunt for Nick Saban's replacement will be a difficult one for the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his tenure of seventeen years, Nick Saban has turned the fortunes of the program and made it one of the most successful teams in college football. And finding someone who can carry forward this legacy is undoubtedly a daunting task.

However, former NFL star Corey Miller has a different outlook on the situation that Alabama finds itself in after Saban's sudden retirement decision. According to the 55-year-old, this could be a window of opportunity for the program to look forward to a new era that they can build for themselves.

In a recent video Miller shared on X, he talks about how the Crimson Tide should not focus on hiring someone looking like Saban, such as Oregon coach Dan Lanning. He then went on to state that Alabama needs something different to lead them ahead and subtly went on to name Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin as the perfect candidate to replace Saban:

"Alabama doesn't need to look like Nick Saban. Alabama needs to change. There needs to be a facelift at Alabama. There needs to be something that's different. Something that these young people need gonna be motivated by. Now they got a great roster and they need to make a move quick. They need to convince somebody that Alabama is the place for you.

" You know who's that guy? I going to tell you who needs to be the next head coach at Alabama. Lane Kiffin."

Corey Miller then went on to justify his stance on why Alabama should hire Lane Kiffin as Saban's replacement. He stated that despite the rough patch Kiffin had in his life, he believes the Ole Miss coach has changed and is currently a great coach in the college football scenario:

"Listen, he's changed. You go back and talk about what he did at Tennessee and what he did at Southern Cal, those things are true. But this man went through a patch in his life that he's not proud of. But what I see the Lane Kiffin today is magical. You can't deny the respect and relationship that he has with Nick Saban."

Could Lane Kiffin be a suitable replacement for Nick Saban?

Kiffin has experience as an offensive coordinator under Saban for three seasons from 2014 to 2016. Furthermore, he is young and this will help him connect with the modern day and age of college football and use the moderinzation and technological advancements to his benefit.

But recently, ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy expressed his doubts over Kiffin joining the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. During an interview on WJOX 94.5 Birmingham, McElroy bluntly stated this about Kiffin's potential hiring in Tuscaloosa:

"Lane Kiffin is out"

Fans will be eagerly waiting for this mysterious veil surrounding Alabama's future to be lifted soon.

