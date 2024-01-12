Photo: Nick Saban’s statue gets spoiled with delicious snacks by devoted Alabama fans

The sudden retirement of legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban has left the CFB world in a state of shock. Fans in Tuscaloosa are processing the fact that the era of Saban with the Crimson Tide has finally come to an end after 17 fruitful years. Throughout his tenure with the program, Saban led the team to six national titles and nine SEC Championships, leaving behind a glorious legacy for fans to reminisce.

Back at the University, Saban's retirement has brought in an air of gloominess inside the campus. Despite this, fans are paying tribute and showing their respect to the 72-year-old's contribution during his time with Alabama in various ways. One of the most unique ways that Alabama fans have showcased their gratitude and appreciation to Saban is through food.

In a post going viral on social media, fans have placed various snacks such as oatmeal cream pies and coke at the bottom of Saban's bronze statue at the University campus. This is a homage to the 72-year-old's legendary breakfast routine which included two Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pies and a cup of coffee in the morning.

It will be hard for Alabama to find someone who could replace Nick Saban after all the glory that he has brought to the program. But the show must go on, so fans will have to embrace the next head coach that the program deems fit as the 72-year-old's successor.

Alabama releases emotional tribute to Nick Saban and his legacy

The official social media of the Alabama football program just released an emotional and heartwarming video paying tribute to the success Nick Saban brought to the program during his tenure. The video is narrated by Tom Rinaldi, a reporter for Fox Sports.

The video showcases the life of Saban over the years in Tuscaloosa and how he changed the fortune of the program since taking over in 2007. This heartwarming tribute is sure to bring a tear to every Alabama fan.

Will the next head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide be able to carry on the legacy Saban has built in Tuscaloosa? We will get an answer to this question slowly but surely over time.

