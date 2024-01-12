Nick Saban Career Earnings: How much did former Alabama HC earn in his career

Nick Saban has finally called time on his college football coaching career. Yesterday, Saban announced that he is retiring after spending 17 seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide program, winning six out of his seven National Championship titles.

But now that Saban has retired and his tenure with Alabama is over, how much money did he walk away from in order to pursue his retirement?

Nick Saban's Contract

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Saban signed an eight-year contract with the Crimson Tide in 2022, which would have kept Saban in Tuscaloosa until 2030.

This contract was worth approximately $93.6 million, and in his first year, he was guaranteed $10.7 million. If Saban had remained head coach until the final year of his contract, he would have earned a guaranteed $12.7 million for the final season. On average, he would have earned $11.7 million per season, making him one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football.

This amount excludes bonuses for making bowl and championship games. It has been reported that Saban made $200,000 for making the 2022 National Championship game. This happened before the new contract was signed.

The new contract would have given Saban $800,000 if the Crimson Tide won the National Championship game this year. This amount is still less than the $1 million that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh (who is considering a new contract offer from the Wolverines) got for winning the National Championship on Monday.

How much did he earn overall?

Nick Saban has been coaching since 1990 when he first took charge of Toledo. He would win his first national championship with LSU in 2003 before making the move to Alabama in 2007.

Saban has had a successful career. But how much did Saban earn in this career?

Saban's net worth at the time of retirement is $93.2 million. Interestingly, if Saban was paid for every win he had in his 33-year career, each win would be worth $327,017.

As college football becomes more expensive, the head coaches’ wages will only increase. Nick Saban's $11.7 million a year contract may be expensive, but in 5-10 years, contracts that are worth amounts like this may become the norm.