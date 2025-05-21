Alabama QB Keelon Russell makes his mother giddy with wholesome gift

Keelon Russell is a dual-threat quarterback and the second-ranked shot caller in the class of 2025. Russell had offers from numerous top-notch football programs but elected to take his talents to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Russell surprised his mother, Michelle Garrett, with a shiny new white Mercedes-Benz car. In the photo posted on Tuesday via Russell's Instagram story, Garrett is seen flexing the purchase.

"Blessed to make her happy," the quarterback wrote.

Russell was a multi-sport athlete in high school. He featured prominently on the track team, excelling in the 200m, 400m, and 4x400m races while being the institution's star quarterback.

The Alabama Crimson Tide enters the 2025 college football season with loads of expectations, and their head coach, Kalen DeBoer, is in the hot seat. DeBoer posted a 9-4 record in his first season as Crimson Tide head coach. He failed to make the college playoffs and lost in the bowl game to the Michigan Wolverines.

With the high expectations on him from leading a top program, DeBoer needs a big bounce-back in the upcoming campaign. Selecting a top-notch QB1 to replace the departed Jalen Milroe is necessary if he's to right the wrongs from last season.

Will Keelon Russell start for Alabama in 2025?

Keelon Russell enters the Alabama Crimson Tide squad with as good a chance of starting as the rest of the quarterbacks. Long-time program stalwart Jalen Milroe has entered the NFL, and his main competition stepping into the 2025 season is perpetual backup Ty Simpson.

According to Yahoo Sports, Keelon Russell is the highest-rated Crimson Tide quarterback since the 2024 NFL Draft No.1 overall pick, Bryce Young. He joins as the second overall quarterback and second overall player in the 2025 recruiting class according to the 247Sports' composite rankings.

However, it's important to note that even the great Bryce Young spent some time as a backup before he was entrusted with the starting quarterback job. Hence, it won't be surprising if Keelon Russell starts the 2025 season as Ty Simpson's preferred backup. He could then work his way up from there, eventually becoming the starter when Simpson declares for the NFL draft.

