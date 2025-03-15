Alabama’s Keelon Russell gets awarded with National High School Player of the Year honor

Keelon Russell, the star quarterback from Duncanville High School, has been named the 2024 National High School Player of the Year. The highly touted Alabama commit earned the prestigious honor after an outstanding senior season that showcased his elite leadership and playmaking skills.

Image via Ig@_pres1dentkee

This accolade adds to his growing list of accomplishments, including being recognized as the Gatorade National Player of the Year. Russell played a crucial role in Duncanville’s dominant campaign, delivering stellar numbers.

The young quarterback completed 238 of 343 pass attempts, amassing 4,177 yards and an impressive 55 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions across 14 games. His ability to perform at an elite level solidified his reputation as one of the nation’s top high school prospects.

Now stepping into the next phase of his career, Russell is the youngest player competing for Alabama’s starting quarterback job at just 17 years old. Coach Kalen DeBoer is eager to see his development, acknowledging both his immense potential and the challenges ahead.

"He’s just a good all-around athlete," he said, via Matt Stahl of AL.com. "The weight program, certainly for any new guy is going to be critical. It’s good to get that first phase under your belt. He’s got a long way to go because I think that’s the way he looks at it. He’s excited about what this growth’s going to be even during this spring."

Russell faces stiff competition for the role, with Ty Simpson and Austin Mack both having experience in DeBoer’s system. However, his raw talent and high ceiling make him a strong contender.

"His ceiling and what he accomplished through what you can see on the high school film [show that], he’s a pretty elite quarterback coming in as a high school season, a current freshman for us," DeBoer said.

Alabama’s QB1 battle heats up: Keelon Russell still in the mix

Kalen DeBoer faces a pivotal decision in Alabama’s highly contested quarterback competition, which could shake up the Crimson Tide’s depth chart. With Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and five-star freshman Keelon Russell all vying for the QB1 spot.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports reported that Russell remains a serious contender to start Alabama’s season opener against Florida State.

"Speaking to several sources close to the program, they're not ruling out the five-star freshman being a legitimate threat to start Alabama's opener at Florida State," he wrote. "Few expect DeBoer to name a starter after the Crimson Tide's final spring practice."

The challenge for DeBoer lies in balancing talent retention while naming the best possible starter.

"Alabama runs the risk of losing Simpson or Mack to the transfer portal if a first-year player is deemed the clear-cut No. 1. Pay close attention to how reps are split over the next few weeks and how much info leaks surrounding the first-team offense in Tuscaloosa," Crawford wrote.

Russell’s high school performance backs his case. As a junior, he led Duncanville to a state title, completing 72% of his passes for 3,483 yards, 38 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

