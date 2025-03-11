PHOTOS: Gatorade POY and Alabama freshman Keelon Russell flaunts his latest arm tattoo

Alabama’s highly-touted freshman quarterback, Keelon Russell, recently took to Instagram to showcase an intricate new arm tattoo. The black-and-gray design, which spans his shoulder and upper arm, prominently features the word "Faith" at the top.

Ad

Below it, a striking landscape scene includes mountains, trees and a backpack-clad figure, symbolizing a personal journey. Doves incorporated into the artwork add a spiritual element, reinforcing themes of perseverance and belief.

Image via Ig@_pres1dentkee

Russell, a five-star recruit from Duncanville High School in Texas, has garnered national recognition for his performance as a quarterback. After securing the Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year honor, he won the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award for the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Trending

His stats from the previous season are nothing short of stellar, boasting 3,652 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and only two interceptions — a display of both precision and leadership.

As Alabama gears up for the 2025 season, Ryan Grubb remains a key figure in shaping the Crimson Tide's offense. Having worked closely with coach Kalen DeBoer as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fresno State and Washington, Grubb now serves strictly as offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Ad

With Nick Sheridan overseeing the quarterbacks room, Grubb emphasized the significance of quarterback play in determining Alabama’s offensive success and season expectations.

"Even when things don't go right, and it (inevitably) will for a freshman quarterback, I think he's done an awesome job just kind of staying the course and be very steady," Grubb said. "He can make a lot of plays."

Ad

Alabama freshman QB Keelon Russell impresses in early spring practices

Keelon Russell, a four-star quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, has quickly made his presence felt since enrolling at Alabama in January. Ranked No. 81 in the 2025 class by ESPN and No. 15 in Texas, Russell is already competing with Ty Simpson and Austin Mack in Alabama’s quarterback battle.

Coach Kalen DeBoer recently praised Russell’s rapid development and long-term potential.

Ad

“He’s excited about what this growth’s going to be even during this spring,” Kalen DeBoer told On3. “But his ceiling and what he accomplished through what you can see on the high school film, he’s a pretty elite quarterback coming in as a high school senior, current freshman for us.”

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb also highlighted Russell’s poise under pressure.

Ad

“Keelon is awesome, man,” Grubb stated. “He’s very unflappable. Even when things don’t go right, and they invariably will for a freshman quarterback, I think he’s done an awesome job just kind of staying the course and being very steady, and he can make a lot of plays.”

Physically, Russell has added 17 pounds since joining Alabama, with DeBoer emphasizing the importance of the strength program for early enrollees.

At Duncanville High School, Russell dominated, throwing for 4,100 yards and 55 touchdowns, and completing 69% of his passes while also rushing for 321 yards and three scores.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!