Alabama QB Ty Simpson mourns the death of popular TV star Phil Robertson at 79

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback mourned the death of popular TV star Phil Robertson.

Ad

Robertson was the star of Duck Dynasty, and he founded the Duck Commander hunting company, which was the focus of the A&E reality show. Robertson was a fan favorite, but he died at the age of 79 on Sunday.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," Korie Robertson's post read, via Fox News. "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the death, Simpson took to his Instagram story to mourn the loss of Robertson as he shared the family's message that Robertson had passed away.

Ty Simpson mourns the death of Phil Robertson

Robertson was a big part of Duck Dynasty, and in turn, many people's childhoods as they grew up watching Phil.

Ad

Phil Robertson battled Alzheimer's before his death.

Ty Simpson is the front-runner to be Alabama's starting QB

Ty Simpson was a five-star recruit in the class of 2022, and he's set to finally get his chance to be the starting QB at Alabama.

Simpson has served as the backup QB of the Crimson Tide for the past two seasons and is the front-runner to be the starting quarterback this season.

Ad

Although fall camp sill has to happen, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer revealed Simpson is the projected starter right now.

“If you had to play right now, go with the veteran in Ty (Simpson),” DeBoer said on The Paul Finebaum Show, via On3. “Did a nice job this spring. As for the others, we just need to keep the competition going. They know that that’s their expectation because they know where they’re at right now isn’t good enough for where we need to be to have the success we want to have as a football team.”

Ad

Simpson is in a quarterback battle with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, but it does appear the former five-star recruit has the leg up.

Simpson went 14-for-25 for 167 yards last season as he came into blowout games.

Alabama is set to open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Florida State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!