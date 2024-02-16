Alabama’s $813,000 NIL-valued CB Terrion Arnold backs Auburn guard Tre Donaldson ahead of March Madness 2024- “its almost march twin”

Terrion Arnold, an Alabama cornerback, has had a successful college career with the Crimson Tide over the last three seasons. And, as he prepares for the 2024 draft, he has stepped forward to express his support for Auburn basketball player Tre Donaldson.

In a recent Instagram story, the former Alabama cornerback shared a post on Donaldson, who is presently ranked as a Sports Center top 10 talent in college basketball. Arnold captioned the photo to excite Donaldson for the upcoming March Madness.

"It's almost March twin," Terrion Arnold wrote while tagging Tre Donaldson

Credits: Terrion Arnold, Instagram

Tre Donaldson was a two-sport athlete, playing in both football and basketball. He played as a quarterback and defensive back for Florida State University High School before committing to play basketball for the Auburn Tigers ahead of the 2022 season.

In his freshman season, Donaldson saw time in 32 games for the Tigers on the court. He shot 38.4% from the field, along with 1.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.5 points per game.

This season, Tre Donaldson has once again been an asset for the Tigers on the court. So far, he has compiled 7.4 points, 3.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game, along with a field goal percentage of 50.7%. The Tigers are currently 20-5 this season and recently won 101-61 against South Carolina.

Terrion Arnold declares for 2024 NFL draft

Arnold began his collegiate career with the Crimson Tide as a redshirt freshman in 2021. The $813,000 NIL-valued CB saw action on the field in the past two seasons and has been an asset for Alabama's defensive line. And after three seasons, Arnold announced his declaration for the 2024 NFL draft via a social media post.

Arnold shared a heartwarming reel filled with clips of his time with the Crimson Tide to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. Last season, he went on to record 63 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and five interceptions to help the Crimson Tide clinch the SEC championship.

