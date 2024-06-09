  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Alabama's Malachi Moore expresses gratitude for successfully pulling off first-ever free Youth Football training camp: "Had a great time"

Alabama's Malachi Moore expresses gratitude for successfully pulling off first-ever free Youth Football training camp: "Had a great time"

By Shivam Pratap Singh
Modified Jun 09, 2024 20:25 GMT
Malachi Moore, Malachi Moore Football camp
alachi Moore held first football camp for kids in his hometown. (Instagram/ Malachi Moore) (X/ Trussville City Schools)

Malachi Moore returned home to Trussville, Alabama to host a football camp for kids. After the successful completion of the first Malachi Moore Football camp, the Alabama Crimson Tide star took to X to express his gratitude. He thanked everyone who made the camp possible and said that he had a great time.

According to the Trussville City Schools on X, the camp was held at the Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Moore’s hometown, the same place where he played high school football.

Kids from ages six to 14 attended the camp where they got guidance from several Alabama stars and top-level coaches. It was a free of cost arrangement designed to give back to the community that made the defensive back the player he is today.

also-read-trending Trending
“Thanks Malachi for helping our community,” a part of the X post read.

Moore responded to the post with his own gratitude for everyone who helped him organize the event. He wrote:

“Thank you to all that made it happen🙏🏽had a great time.”

Malachi Moore's gesture for an 11-year-old girl in hospice care

Early last month, Malachi Moore traveled from Tuscaloosa to his hometown Trussville, to meet an 11-year-old girl. Henrietta Murray was in hospice care on May 5 when Moore turned up with a bouquet of flowers for her. He had first come across the girl during a visit to his mother Penny’s kindergarten class at Paine Elementary School in Trussville.

Henrietta was diagnosed with Bilateral Optic Atrophy at age three and was legally blind. She could see only two feet through her peripheral vision and used Braille to read and write. Moore met Murray and gave her a tight hug.

While the girl passed away due to her illness on May 15 this year, the Alabama safety’s gesture would have given her a lot of happiness in her last days. She had also attended a Crimson Tide game with Moore back in 2018, so the bond went back to before he even played in Tuscaloosa.

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी